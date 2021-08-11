As the Games wind down in Tokyo, let’s get in the spirit with these five inspiring athletes who pushed beyond hearing loss to achieve greatness.
Jim Ryun
Ryun lost 50% of his hearing during a bout with the measles when he was 4. After being cut from baseball, basketball and track, he joined the cross-country team and found his niche. He would end up holding four world records for the mile and competing in three Olympic games, taking home a silver medal in the 1,500-meter run.
Tamika Catchings
Catchings was diagnosed with moderate to severe hearing loss as a toddler. Her classmates originally made fun of her because of her hearing aids, but when she began dominating first the soccer field and then the basketball court, things changed. The basketball star went on to become WNBA Rookie of the Year 2002, win four Olympic gold medals, and become the only player to appear in 10 WBNA All-Star Games.
David Smith
Smith was born with mild to severe hearing loss. At 6 feet, 7 inches, this volleyball star has proven he can stand tall against not only the spike but also hearing loss. Hand signals and lip-reading help keep him on his A-game. A member of the 2012 Olympic team and a medalist in the 2016 Olympics, he wears hearing aids on and off the court.
Chris Colwill (USA, Diving)
This 5-foot, 10-inch University of Georgia grad participated in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, and he won a gold medal in the 2007 Italian Grand Prix. In an interview when he was 14 years old, Colwill relayed the benefit of being without 65% of his hearing: far fewer distractions during competitions.
Terrance Parkin
Parkin, a two-time Olympic swimmer (2000, 2004) who was born deaf, won a silver medal in the 200-meter breaststroke while competing for South Africa in the 2000 Olympics. He has won a record 34 Deaflympics medals and, in 2011, saved a 7-year-old boy from drowning in a swimming pool in Johannesburg.
Get your gear back in top shape – call us today for a free consultation to improve your hearing!
Dr. Andrea Livingston, Au.D. provides informative, compassionate, and personalized patient care with the sole purpose of improving your hearing, tinnitus and equilibrium. If you’re concerned about your hearing or a loved one, please call (863) 658-4874 to schedule a free hearing consultation or visit www.centralflhearing.com