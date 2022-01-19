From spending more time with family and friends to taking classes at the local gym, almost everyone makes at least one New Year’s resolution. The catch? Just 8% of resolvers stick to their goals, per a Forbes story referencing University of Scranton research.
No worries: If you’re aiming to hear your best in 2022, we’re sharing five tips to help boost your stick‑to‑itiveness for the new year and beyond!
Be realistic
Though hearing loss can be permanent — some cases caused by noise exposure, for example, can be irreversible, hence the importance of hearing protection — nearly all types can be effectively managed with solutions such as today’s sophisticated hearing aids. Understanding the power of hearing technology, including what it can and cannot do, can go a long way toward shaping attainable goals. Discuss realistic expectations with your audiologist in relation to your hearing loss and the device you have.
Write it down
With the potential ability of hearing loss to take a heavy toll on relationships, self-esteem, social engagement, brain health, and so much more, it may seem surprising that a written reminder is in order. When it comes to self-care, however, it’s not uncommon for people to put themselves last. Put your better-hearing goal in writing, even setting a weekly electronic reminder, to help stay on track.
Visualize success
Did you know? Improved hearing is associated with lower odds of depression, a reduced chance of dementia, a greater sense of independence, and other important facets of quality living. What counts even more, however, are the reasons better hearing matters to you. Ask your audiologist about aural rehabilitation and how you can help your brain perceive speech better. Then work on visualizing these sounds you have difficulty understanding and saying them out loud to hear yourself.
Tell a friend
Sometimes it’s a little easier to feel accountable to someone else, so consider sharing your better-hearing goal with a friend, relative or other confidant who’s willing to back you with reminders, encouragement, and check-ins. Knowing that someone else wants you to succeed may be just the push you need. You could even take them to your appointments for support and additional perspective.
Set benchmarks
You’ve heard the old saying, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” (Full disclosure: We don’t eat elephants here!) Your better-hearing goal can work the same way. Break your resolution into small bites set to reasonable deadlines, for example, writing it down, listing the benefits, telling a friend, making a hearing‑check appointment, and reward yourself with each milestone accomplished.
No matter your new-year goals, we’re committed to helping you reach them with the power of better hearing. So don’t delay. Contact Central Florida Hearing Services at 863-658-4874 or www.centralflhearing.com to book a comprehensive evaluation today. Addressing hearing issues now can make a difference in your quality of life.