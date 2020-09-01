The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. has released the names of the five finalists to be honored at the 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.
The annual awards gala is named in memory of the honorable Judge Clifton M. Kelly, a retired circuit court judge and lifelong child advocate, who passed away in 2005. For 21 years now, child advocates have been nominated from throughout the county, with 25 individuals nominated this year for the prestigious award. The Champion for Children Award recognizes passionate community members who give of their hearts and talents to incredibly improve the quality of life for children and positively impact youth across Highlands County. Kevin Roberts, Champion for Children Foundation founder and chairman of the board, shares that to his knowledge, “Highlands County is the only county in the nation to honor distinguished child advocates in such a formal manner, raising our community’s servants to celebrity status.”
The five child advocates being celebrated at the 21st Annual Champion for Children Award are Florine Anderson-Wells, Scott Kirouac, Pamela Lanier, Vicki Million, and Adam Smehyl.
For over 20 years, Florine Anderson-Wells has poured her love and care into the community of Avon Park. Her previous experiences as a counselor at the Avon Park Youth Academy and community liaison led to her serving as director of the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park for the past 12 years. It is estimated her dedication and example have touched over 1,000 children, enriching and empowering young lives while also building beneficial relationships with parents and guardians. As Anderson-Wells emphasizes, “I hope to continue to encourage and help our future leaders reach their goals by ways of helping them believe in possibilities.”
Scott Kirouac, an agriculture professional working for Hillary Peat Co. and Big Sky Growers, created Ag Angels 13 years ago to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate children. Over the years, more than $450,000 has been shared with Highlands and Hardee County schools and organizations to provide gifts of true need, not luxury. Such gifts hold the highest value and help students realize they have a supportive school and caring community surrounding them. Kirouac encourages others to “Experience the joy and satisfaction that one person with a vision can accomplish when your mission is for 100% of the right reason, to help others.”
Pamela Lanier has given her committed effort to ensuring the success of Highlands County children and youth for 33 years. Beginning as a camp counselor and paraprofessional, she became a band director and teacher, then an assistant principal, and presently serves as director of Exceptional Student Education. Lanier’s tireless sacrifice and leadership by example has touched an untold number of children and families. Her understanding of children with disabilities brings hope to families and encourages students to reach for their full potential. Lanier shares, “I have always tried to provide opportunities to children that they might not have had otherwise.”
Vicki Million has walked alongside local students for 30 years. Whether as a swim instructor and coach, or a guidance counselor at Lake Placid Elementary School, she looks at the whole child and reaches out to meet needs beyond what is apparent at first glance. Million has created “safe rooms” and environments where students can decompress and gain skills to navigate healthy solutions. She always encourages self-confidence, discipline, and a commitment to achieve goals; and her impact is built upon her sacrificial dedication to anyone in need. Million states, “I continue to strive to create a supportive and caring environment for all children.”
For over 19 years, Adam Smehyl has made significant impacts on countless Highlands County middle and high school students. As a former educator, and current Youth & Family Pastor at Bible Fellowship Church, his commitment to youth is based on his desire to be directly involved with them. Smehyl meets students where they are while maintaining positive relationships and a steady standard of behavior. He is often seen eating lunch on school campuses, participating in running events, and working alongside youth on community service projects. One of Smehyl’s main goals is “To help develop good men and women for 10-15 years down the road.”
“Our community is truly blessed to have these dedicated individuals and passionate leaders positively impacting our children and mentoring our youth,” states Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine. “It is our sincere honor to celebrate and thank them for their compassion, sacrifice, and dedication.”
The 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala will be held on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Sebring, by invitation only. Due to current CDC safety guidelines, in-person attendance at this year’s Gala is extremely limited. The community is invited to join the award presentation online with live Facebook and YouTube viewing options, so together, all may celebrate the community’s outstanding child advocates. The evening program will include a formal award ceremony and entertainment, and culminate with the announcement of the 21st Annual Champion for Children award recipient.