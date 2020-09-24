Tonight, the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. will honor five finalists at the 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.
For the first year ever, you are invited to virtually attend the 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight, the five local child advocates will be publicly honored and celebrated for their sincere commitment to serving Highlands County children and families. Join us on either the Champion for Children Foundation Facebook page or Champion for Children Foundation Media YouTube channel, and celebrate together those who are going above and beyond to impact the next generation and the future of our community.
The five child advocates being celebrated at the 21st Annual Champion for Children Award are Florine Anderson-Wells, Scott Kirouac, Pamela Lanier, Vicki Million, and Adam Smehyl.
“Our community is truly blessed to have these dedicated individuals and passionate leaders positively impacting our children and mentoring our youth,” states Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine. “It is our sincere honor to celebrate and thank them for their compassion, sacrifice, and dedication.”
The annual awards gala is named in memory of the honorable Judge Clifton M. Kelly, a retired circuit court judge and lifelong child advocate, who passed away in 2005. For 21 years now, child advocates have been nominated from throughout the county, with 25 individuals nominated this year for the prestigious award. The Champion for Children Award recognizes passionate community members who give of their hearts and talents to incredibly improve the quality of life for children and positively impact youth across Highlands County. Kevin Roberts, Champion for Children Foundation founder and chairman of the board, shares that to his knowledge, “Highlands County is the only county in the nation to honor distinguished child advocates in such a formal manner, raising our community’s servants to celebrity status.”
The 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala will be held at Grace Bible Church in Sebring, by invitation only. Due to current CDC safety guidelines, in-person attendance at this year’s Gala is extremely limited. The evening program will include a formal award ceremony and entertainment, and culminate with the announcement of the 21st Annual Champion for Children award recipient.