SEBRING — The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County is honored to announce the names of five servant-hearted child advocates who will be celebrated at the 22nd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.
For 22 years, our community has nominated outstanding child advocates from across the county to be considered for the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Award. Named in honor of Judge Clifton M. Kelly, a retired circuit court judge and lifelong child advocate who passed away in 2005, the award recognizes passionate community members who give of their hearts and talents to incredibly improve the quality of life for our local youth. Commissioner Kevin Roberts, founder of the Champion for Children Foundation, shares that to his knowledge “Highlands County is the only county in the nation to honor distinguished child advocates in such a formal manner, raising our community’s servants to celebrity status.”
Twenty-one individuals were nominated this year for the prestigious award, with five selected as finalists to be honored at the Awards Gala. The five child advocates being celebrated at the 22nd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala are Dawn Henderson, Lisa Lovett, Carolyn Shoemaker, Tayna Taylor, and Katlyn Vazquez.
Dawn Henderson has been educating and inspiring students for 17 years. As a teacher at Avon Park Middle School, she is committed to providing opportunities for her students far beyond what they ever thought possible. Through establishing personal relationships, encouraging community involvement, and participating in orphanage outreaches, Henderson lives out her passion for children who have been overlooked, feel unloved, and are daily overcoming trauma. Her joy comes from “changing the trajectory of future generations which will slowly but surely build a community of people who are developing the tools to grab hold of opportunities to better themselves and the world around them.”
Lisa Lovett has been fighting on behalf of and guiding young lives for 20 years. As the Sebring director for Choices Family Resource Center, she is devoted to counseling mothers-to-be. Through her volunteer role at Choices, coaching girls golf at Sebring High School, and mentoring teens at her church, Lovett is passionate about life, faith and helping young women make better life choices. Her most rewarding experience has been receiving a text, just months after meeting with a young couple who seemed set on having an abortion, with a picture of them holding their beautiful baby girl. “They were so thankful they did not take her life. Words can’t describe this experience.”
Carolyn Shoemaker has been coaching and mentoring students for 39 years. Shoemaker recently retired from her position as data operator at Sebring High School where she shared her heart with teenagers as they navigated high school scheduling and career plans. Through her many years coaching high school cheerleading, helping lead church youth group, and encouraging students to use their gifts to serve others, Shoemaker’s personal dedication and sincere influence have touched hundreds of lives. With her commitment to local youth as strong as ever, she shares her greatest accomplishment so far has been “teaching those I have been blessed to have in my life about the importance of serving others.”
Tayna Taylor has been uplifting and ministering to youth for 16 years. As the executive director for Youth For Christ Highlands County, she is dedicated to the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of local teens. Over the years, through volunteering with youth ministry at her church, mentoring young ladies, launching the local City Life Teen Center, and becoming both a short-term and forever family for numerous youth, Taylor provides a “safe place” for teens. She explains her greatest accomplishment has been watching one of her God-given daughters become the woman she is today. “Saying yes to taking her in eight years ago has made me a better mom, woman and person.”
Katlyn Vazquez has been encouraging and teaching children for 12 years. As an educator at Avon Park Middle School, she strongly believes in developing the whole child. Through coordinating her school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, volunteering with Beauty Fit For A Queen, and serving as a student mentor, Vazquez’s legacy is in the relationships she establishes and the dedication she exhibits. Her greatest heartbreak, losing her little sister to cancer, has also led to her greatest accomplishment, co-founding Lindsey’s Wish to support and bless families who have children diagnosed with cancer. “We extend hope to families wishing for a better tomorrow.”
“These dedicated and compassionate individuals are certainly changing our community for the better and impacting generations to come,” shares Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine. “It is our sincere honor to celebrate and thank them for their humble leadership, personal sacrifice, and genuine commitment to our youth.”
The 22nd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala will be held on Sept. 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Sebring, by invitation only. Live online viewing options will be available on the Champion for Children Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel. The evening program will include a formal dinner, award ceremony and entertainment, and culminate with the announcement of the 2021 Champion for Children Award Recipient.
For more information, contact the Champion for Children Foundation at 863-382-2905 or visit www.championforchildren.org.