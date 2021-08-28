SEBRING — It’s no wonder why Sebring Meals on Wheels has been chosen the 501©(3) non-profit corporation for this year’s Highlander Award, sponsored by the Highlands New-Sun.
This organization has been in existence since 1973, when it was started by Marty Albritton.
And for the past 48 years she is still delivering meals herself, especially on Christmas Day.
Sebring Meals on Wheels delivers between 90 to 110 hot dinners daily Monday-Friday. Sixty-five volunteers make it happen. The meals are prepared at The Palms of Sebring Assisted Living Facility in Sebring by Chef ‘Mac’ Gentleman and his staff.
Each dinner consists of a hot entree, two side dishes, a small salad, bread or roll, a dessert and milk. On the recipient’s birthday, a piece of birthday cake is on board. To cover just the cost of the food there is a $5.25 charge per meal.
According to the Sebring Meals on Wheels director, Mary Margaret Staik, they hold two major fundraisers a year to offset operating expenses and to maintain the office. The next event will be the 22nd Annual Golf Scramble to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Sebring Municipal Golf Club. There are also a host of business sponsors who help keep the meals coming.
Staik, who runs the day-to-day operations, said the program is designed to help the elderly stay safe in their own homes as long as they can care for themselves. But there really is no age restriction to being able to get meals. Patients with recent hip replacements or those recovering from other surgeries are also eligible until they are ready to go back to work. Birthing mothers can take advantage of having a hot meal when they return home from the hospital. Basically, anyone who is housebound and unable to prepare their own meals for one reason or another can make arrangements for meals.
The volunteers follow a set of rules that they must adhere to. For instance, it’s not their responsibility to administer any medications or do any lifting. If they find a person in distress, they call 911, or a relative on the emergency list is contacted.
Since the volunteers are sometimes the only person a recipient sees each day or for that matter for an entire week, it’s like having someone checking on their well-being. Plus, the volunteers make them smile.
Sebring Meals on Wheels is a member of Meals on Wheels America and Meals on Wheels Florida. These organizations offer ideas and guidelines. But there are currently no grant monies involved.
A board of directors oversees the Sebring non-profit segment of the organization. There are 10 local members serving on the board. The whole Meals on Wheels structure is set up to be run by volunteers and only one paid employee.
In the nomination submitted for the Highlander Award, Sebring Meals on Wheels was praised for supplying the needs of our local citizens. The fact that the volunteers do wellness checks and are sometimes the only link between the meal recipient and their children or family was also mentioned. “They provide a happy moment of interaction with folks that do not see other people all day,” says the person making the nomination.
The office for Sebring Meals on Wheels is at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. But the best way to make contact is by calling 863-402-1818. You can also go online to info@sebringmealsonwheels.com.
If you, or a friend or family member, would benefit from having a hot, delicious meal delivered Monday through Friday on an ongoing basis or until you get back to work, call 863-402-1818. The routes are set up to cover many parts of Sebring and even into Lake Placid.
Or, perhaps you would like to devote time as a delivery volunteer, your call will be welcome.