SEBRING — The entry list for next week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was released on Wednesday, with 54 cars scheduled to compete across five different classes.
Sebring fans will get to see the Sebring debut of the new GTP class, which features some of the most technological advanced cars in the world today. There were eight entries in the Weathertech Sportscar Championship’s top class, including two from Porsche, two from BMW, two Cadillacs and a pair of Acuras.
The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian SiriusXM / Autonation Acura ARX-06 began the new GTP era with a victory in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.
The LMP2 class also features eight entries, all cars competing in ORECA LMP2 07 cars. Among those returning are last year’s Sebring class champions, the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Wynns / Max Connect / RainX entry, featuring drivers Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin and Alex Quinn. Keating is one of the drivers who will be doing double duty at Sebring. He’ll be competing with Corvette Racing in the World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday and then turn around and drive in the 12 Hours of Sebring on the following day.
The LMP3 class will have a field of 10 cars, with the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Exelixis / Focal One Ligier JS P320 looking to defend its Sebring win of a year ago. The No. 17 AWA Agritainer / OMP / Racing Spirit / Motul / Sonic Tools opened the season with a victory at Daytona.
The always-popular GTD Pro class will have eight entries from eight different manufacturers. Porsche, Chevrolet, Lexus, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, BMW, Ferrari and Mercedes AMG will all be represented in the field. The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 earned the victory at Daytona, while the No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD is back to defend its Sebring title from a year ago.
The No. 63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini will have plenty of followers, with Romain Grosjean one of the drivers behind the wheel.
The largest class in the field is once again the GTD class. With 20 entries, the GTD action will be fast and furious. The No. 47 CETILAR RACING Ferrari will be looking to follow-up last year’s Sebring class win with another. The No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin is coming off a win at Daytona.
The No. 83 Iron Dames Lamborghini will have its share of fans. Drivers Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting are competing in the 1000 Miles of Sebring and the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Tickets and parking are still available for SuperSebring weekend. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, for spectators, with practice scheduled to begin the next morning at 8:55 a.m.
Five races are on the schedule, including two Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup series races on Thursday (9:15 a.m. and 5:35 p.m.), the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series on Thursday (1:20 p.m.), the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday (11:55 a.m.), and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday (10:10 a.m.).
Visit SebringRaceway.com to purchase tickets and parking in advance. New for 2023, no sales will take place at the main gate. All on-site purchases must take place at the Sebring Ticket Trailer located inside Gate 3 at the front of the Raceway property.