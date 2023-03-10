SEBRING — The entry list for next week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was released on Wednesday, with 54 cars scheduled to compete across five different classes.

Sebring fans will get to see the Sebring debut of the new GTP class, which features some of the most technological advanced cars in the world today. There were eight entries in the Weathertech Sportscar Championship’s top class, including two from Porsche, two from BMW, two Cadillacs and a pair of Acuras.

