AVON PARK – Although the holiday season has come and gone, the feeling of giving and sharing of love and friendship continues. Residents of Highlands County are asked to consider adopting a furry friend and give it all the love, warmth and joy of a forever home.
Two local pet loving organizations, Saunders Second Chances and Highlands County Animal Services, have teamed up and rescheduled (due to weather) this year’s Merry PAWSmas to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring. These organizations will celebrate the new year with an adoption day for furry friends of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages.
Saunders Second Chances partnered with Highlands Animal Services with a mission to enrich the lives of our furry little friends within the community and to assist Highlands County Animal Services fulfill its goal for pet adoptions to a forever loving home by fostering four-legged kids. This program is focused on raising funds while simultaneously raising awareness about adoptions and volunteering at Highlands County Animal Services. Through fostering and healing homeless animals, providing the highest quality of care while reducing costs on spays and neuters for those truly in need, Saunders Second Chances has become a vital link in the animal service community.
Saturday, Jan. 9th, some of the adoption fees will be waived as a celebration with the new family as they give the gift of a furever home. “We are looking forward to seeing these pets find a loving and caring home – seeing the joy in the eyes of their owners, something we all need a little bit more of this year, as we know it has been an unusual year for us all,” said Jennifer Koogler, team member of Saunders Second Chances.
And to make the day even more fun and exciting, there will be kid’s activities, raffle prizes and giveaways to kick off the new year, not to mention Nut’n Fancy Grillin will be on site serving up some delicious barbecue.
So bring a friend, a neighbor or two and let’s work together to give the gift of a furever home.
If you are unable to attend, you can still help: 1) Adopt a Furry Friend, 2) Share and spread the word about Merry PAWSmas and/or 3) Tax free donations made to Saunders Second Chances to help us continue to provide health care and surgeries. Donations can be made at this event or online at www.vetcarefoundation.org and be sure to designate Saunders Second Chances to receive the donations.
Merry PAWSmas will be held at Highlands County Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876 on Saturday, Jan. 9th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please note that no outside pets are allowed per the Safety Rules of Highlands County Animal Services.
See more information on Saunders Second Chances by liking us on Facebook to support a great cause and to see friendly furry faces finding Merry PAWSmas (https://www.facebook.com/saunders2ndchances/) or Saunders Veterinary Services (https://www.facebook.com/saundersveterinarypage/).
For more information on Merry PAWSmas or how you can help Saunders Second Chances, please contact Saunders Veterinary Services at 863-453-5700.