SEBRING — Sebring Fire Department quickly put out a kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon in a house on Bellevue Avenue, and six people escaped the smoke, including an infant.
However, firefighters also found a dog in the house, but were unable to revive it.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said the fire was called in by a UPS driver working that street at the time.
Sebring Fire Engine 14-1 responded along with Highlands County Fire Rescue Medic Unit 17-1 and Sebring police. Maddox said fire crews were dispatched at 2:07 p.m., left the station at 2:08 p.m., arrived at 2:10 p.m., had water on the fire by 2:13 p.m. and had it out by 2:23 p.m.
“It was a quick response with [a] quick knock down in [the] fire,” Maddox said.
When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story concrete block home with heavy smoke coming from the front door and eaves. Senior Engineer Rachel Smit and Firefighter Clayton Waldron went in to find heavy fire conditions in the kitchen.
Maddox said they made an aggressive attack on the fire and kept it to the kitchen while outside crews ran hoses from the nearest hydrant and assisted with any medical issues.
Firefighters called American Red Cross volunteers to help the family.