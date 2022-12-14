SNS-hhheadache121422a.jpg

Talk with your primary care provider if you have headaches occurring a few times per week.

 MAYO CLINIC

It’s common for adults to occasionally experience the tight, aching pain of a tension headache. According to the World Health Organization, about 50% of adults worldwide have had headaches in the last year and about 30% have migraines.

Headache pain can slow you down or even stop you in your tracks. It can be intense or a dull ache that lasts for a few days. Regardless of the exact symptoms, you want relief.

Recommended for you