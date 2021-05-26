Today’s hearing technology is about empowerment, keeping you active and in the moment no matter how you summer. Here are six ways to ensure you don’t miss a moment of activity here or abroad.
Loops abound
More and more, public spaces such as theaters, museums, and places of worship offer hearing loops, letting you receive audio wirelessly with the T-coil setting on your hearing device. Look for the loop logo at participating venues.
Live for live music
Hearing tech is optimized for human speech, but if you spend your summer listening to — or playing — live music, we can nudge your settings to optimize them for music without compromising how you hear speech.
Geo-tag it
With many of today’s hearing devices, you can use your smartphone’s app to assign a geographical “bookmark” to your favorite locations. (It’s also known as geo-tagging.) For example, if you optimize your hearing aid settings for your favorite restaurant and apply a geo-tag, every time you return to that restaurant, the app automatically adjusts the settings to your optimized settings.
Rechargeability
Confidently move from activity to activity this summer knowing you’ll have all-day hearing aid power — many hearing aid manufacturers now offer rechargeable technology.
AI has arrived
AI — short for artificial intelligence — has revolutionized hearing care. You can monitor your physical and mental well-being with the app. Some select devices and apps even have a translation feature, allowing you to communicate with locals even if you don’t know the native language!
Plan ahead
Headed on a trip? Call us first to find out if there’s a practice nearby. You get the same quality hearing care you’ve come to expect from us.
