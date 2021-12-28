Counties should assert rights
Ron DeSantis says he believes in allowing people and businesses to make decisions that are best for themselves and he decries regulations.
DeSantis said, “We need to stop bossing people around, we’ve got to stop the coercion. We’ve got to stop browbeating people.” — Nov. 15, 2021
DeSantis has disrespected Florida municipalities’ Home Rule rights granted in the State Constitution.
Blind to his hypocrisy, DeSantis has stated, “I just think it’s fundamentally wrong. We should not be allowing the federal government to attack people’s livelihoods.” — Sept. 13, 2021
Florida’s 67 counties should assert their sovereign rights. They can govern themselves without interference from the State Capital.
This is the same politician who with righteous indignation announced, “Floridians are free to choose, and all Americans should be free to choose, how they govern their affairs, how they take care of themselves ...” — July 30, 2021
If DeSantis means what he says, he has no right dictating how private businesses should run their operations.
DeSantis was a 2-year-old baby as Ronald Reagan stood on the steps of the US Capitol. Reagan faced west towards his beloved California and swore to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” and at noon a peaceful transition of power occurred.
In Reagan’s inaugural address he warned, “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Floridians have had enough of DeSantis’ help.
With unbridled zeal, the full power of the governor’s office has been flexed at the expense of the freedom of Floridians to choose how to run their businesses.
Florida is being crushed under the heel of a governor run amok attempting to further his political ambitions.
Horace Markley
Sebring