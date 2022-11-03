SEBRING – Shavon Roosevelt Smith III, who was caught on video knifing a popular convenience store owner behind his counter, was to stand trial on Monday for murder.
Instead, Smith told a judge that he will seek immunity from prosecution by arguing self defense under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.
When Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser asked Smith whether he wanted to go to trial or seek a hearing on Stand Your Ground, Smith said, “You gotta do what you gotta do.”
Upon further questioning by Shinholser, Smith explained that he wanted the self-defense hearing.
If his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, successfully argues the motion in January, a judge may declare Smith immune in the killing of Dharmik Patel in his Avon Park 7 Days Store.
Smith, who was sentenced to 13 years in Florida state prison in 2008, was released in 2019. He entered the store at 8:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020. After waiting in line, Smith approaches the counter where Patel greets him. “It appears they were clearly in a disagreement,” Highlands County detectives wrote in their description of the video.
What happens next is vital to Smith’s claims of self-defense. Here is how detectives describe the rest of the video in Smith’s arrest affidavit:
“Patel walks out from behind the enclosed counter and Smith puts his backpack down by the front door. Smith walks up to Patel and shoves him backward. Patel walks back behind the counter. Smith takes a knife out from his pocket. Patel grabs a metal bat and walks back out from behind the counter towards Smith. Smith walks toward Patel with the knife in his right hand. Patel swings the bat but does not connect.
“Patel starts walking back behind the counter again and Smith pursues after him. Smith pushes Patel up against the wall and stabs him with the knife repeatedly. A total of 19 stab wounds were counted on Patel’s person. Smith walks out from behind the counter, grabs his backpack and walks out the front door.
Patel grabs the store phone and tries to make a call. Patel sits down on a stool, as he is losing so much blood.”
Smith was quickly arrested a short distance from the store.
The Florida Stand Your Ground statute states that in some cases, “the defendant has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground.”
Smith is certainly not the first murder defendant to seek immunity under the controversial law.
Joseph Ables, 74, last month unsuccessfully argued self-defense in the May 2018 killing of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry. In May 2019, Phillip J. Markland unsuccessfully argued for immunity for the 2014 killing of his uncle, but more than three years later, a jury agreed with his lawyers’ claim of self-defense and declared him not guilty after more than seven years in jail.
Virgil West likewise argued immunity under Stand Your Ground but lost after prosecutors provided ballistic evidence that showed he may have ambushed his murder victim in July 2015. He is still awaiting trial.
The burden is on the state to show that Smith did not kill Patel in self-defense.