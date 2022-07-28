7 life sentences for convicted child molester

SEBRING — A Highlands County judge sentenced Jacob Knowles, 49, to seven life sentences with no possibility of parole Monday.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
Knowles, who met a woman online in 2013 who subsequently brought her and her four children to live with him in Venus, was convicted on seven counts of sexual assault on a child under 12 last month. The victim was one of the woman’s little girls.
The victim’s mother told prosecutor Courtney Lenhart during Knowles’ trial that she didn’t believe her daughter when the child repeatedly told her Knowles was “doing nasty things to her.”
The mother testified that she asked the child to repeat her accusation in front of Knowles, who is at least 6 feet tall and 49 years old. When the little girl did, Knowles slapped her and yelled at her, the woman testified.
On another occasion, Knowles took the child on an overnight stay in a Lake Placid motel where he committed sex acts on her overnight, Lenhart told the jury. The child’s mother said Knowles told her he wanted a child in the car with him if police pulled him over. Police were less likely to arrest him without having a license if a child was present, Knowles told her.
Knowles asked to address Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in the moments before the judge sentenced him.
“I tried to speak before, during court, but I was most likely suppressed,” Knowles told Estrada in a rambling speech. “I saw in her lies, I know somebody called on these lies. They make me look so bad here, please give me a retrial, or overturn this verdict because of these lies. I would ask for retrial so I can take the stand … there were things that were not brought to your guys’ attention, take that under consideration for retrial.”
Estrada did not respond to Knowles’ pleas, but moved on to sentencing.
“The court, having sat through the trial, and a jury having found you guilty, at this time on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, this court sentences you to mandatory life on each offense without possibility of parole,” the judge said.
The victim’s mother has not seen her four children since her arrest in November 2020, the same day she called police and reported Knowles’ abuse. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit interviewed the mother and children and learned the mother knew about the abuse.
They arrested her and charged her for failing to report her child’s abuse to police. She served 18 months probation after pleading no contest to neglect of a child without great bodily harm.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies already knew the children were in some trouble in December 2017 when they executed a warrant at the couple’s home. Deputies were investigating whether Knowles had defrauded an electronics parts vendor.
When they entered the dilapidated home in Venus, police recorded, they found a home “in extremely filthy condition” with almost no food in the refrigerator and insufficient dry goods. The deputy who wrote the report stated, “The residence appeared to have more food available for the dog than the four children.”
The only source of running water was from a neighbor’s hose. A dishwasher and a refrigerator in the yard still had doors, which created a danger to the children, deputies wrote. They also found a glass pipe with cocaine residue.
Deputies charged Knowles with four counts of cruelty to a child with physical and mental injury, but prosecutors subsequently dropped those charges. In November 2020, they hit him with the seven counts of sexual assault on a child under 12.
Knowles has a lengthy conviction record going back to 1999, court records show:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine