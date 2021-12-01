At this time of year, we need to protect ourselves from all the bugs out there and this advice is aimed particularly to older people or those with compromised immune systems.
The symptoms are similar from bug to bug, however, the severity differs from person to person. As you know, you may experience any or all of the following: sore throat, cough, fever and chills, runny nose, stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, headache, sinus pressure or pain, or loss of taste or smell.
Today’s article is to help bring understanding to some important remedies that ease general and mild discomfort. Please seek proper medical attention if your symptoms are severe. Here are the most helpful items to consider in case you feel under the weather and I have more at suzycohen.com (my website) if you’d like to read the longer version of this article:
- Astragalus – This is an herbal remedy that can strengthen the immune system, and just like echinacea, I’d say this one is somewhat better at preventing problems than it is treating them.
Acetaminophen – This is a medication you can buy over the counter (OTC) and it reduces fever. Fever is your body’s attempt to cook the bugs that have infected you, so do not rush to treat it. Fevers should however, be treated when they reach 102 degrees Fahrenheit or 39 degrees Celsius. Herbal choices include elderflower (which is not the same as elderberry), catnip or white willow bark.
- Probiotics – These can be taken throughout the year to support digestion and immunity. High-quality probiotics will improve the flora fingerprint that you make yourself and protect your body head to toe.
- Eucalyptus essential oil – If you were to rummage in my purse on any given day in the winter, you’d find my little bottle of eucalyptus essential oil. Eucalyptus opens up breathing passageways acting like a natural decongestant.
- Epsom salts or magnesium – Epsom salts are relaxing to muscles and can relieve tension and body aches through the transdermal absorption. Soak in a nice, warm bath for 15 minutes and then dry off.
- Lemon water – Drinking pure, filtered water helps move lymph and it rehydrates your cells. If you’re feverish, or you have a sore throat, maybe an ice water with a spritz of freshly squeezed lemon juice in it sounds refreshing.
- Garlic – It’s probably the last thing you’re craving when you feel miserable and your laid up in bed, but garlic has strong antiviral, antibiotic properties. So, if you can bring yourself to eat it in your chicken soup, or eggs or anything, please do.
In closing, there are many natural options to help yourself get through a few days of feeling sick. It is obviously better not to catch anything in the first place, so when you’re out, practice good hygiene. For example, try not to touch your nose or mouth if you’re out shopping, and wash your hands frequently. Cover your mouth when you sneeze, and don’t blow your nose then shake someone’s hand. It’s the little things you never think about, but they are very important in terms of reducing spread of illness.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.