SEBRING — Bricks now line the path leading up to it, although not all the bricks have sponsors.
You can still sponsor one of those bricks at the Highlands County 9/11 Memorial at West Sebring Station 10 on Hammock Road, even one with the name of a firefighter who died Sept, 11, 2001.
West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, which received a piece of structural steel from the rubble of the Twin Towers, has the memorial nearly done, just less than two weeks from the 20th commemoration of the attacks.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sent a section of an I-beam from the building to the volunteer fire department in 2007. In all, 150 pieces went out in the United States in answer to local departments’ requests for a piece of the tragedy to memorialize civilians and first responders who died there.
Unfortunately, West Sebring’s I-beam lay in storage for many years as fundraising efforts, hampered by a massive recession and the economic struggle that followed, could not raise enough to display it. In the last three years, however, renewed efforts and partnership with the county has made the memorial a reality.
This month, at 1 p.m. on the Saturday afternoon of Sept. 11, West Sebring firefighters will dedicate the memorial. HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor has said, despite COVID-19, this will be done in person, even if the memorial Stair Climb that morning, or any other event that day, ends up being virtual.
If you haven’t supported the memorial yet, you still can. You can buy a brick, inscribed with either your own name or with the name of a fallen firefighter from 9/11.
- A four-inch-by-eight-inch brick for an individual ($50), business ($100) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($100).
- An eight-inch-square brick for an individual ($100), business ($200) or featuring a firefighter hero’s name ($200).
Visit www.bricksrus.com/order/westsebring/ to pick out a brick.