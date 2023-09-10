It’s been 22 years since terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
County Commissioners Scott Kirouac heard about the attacks on the radio during a drive to Okeechobee. He found a television store on U.S. 441 and pulled in to watch the horror in live reports.
Fire Chief Kelly Duppenthaler, a paramedic then, prepared to train Sebring city firefighters in cardio pulmonary resuscitation. Duppenthaler recalled Saturday that training didn’t take place that morning.
He and the firefighters had a heightened sense of alert, not knowing what might happen next.
Firefighter Jordan Kinsey, emcee at Saturday morning’s remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at West Sebring Fire Station 10 located off Hammock Road in Sebring, said she was still in middle school in the seventh grade when it happened.
The 9/11 Memorial Museum describes “9/11” as four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist group, on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
Nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two into upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center, and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed from the impacts and fires.
Passengers on the fourth plane, United Flight 93, learned of the other attacks and realized their hijackers’ intentions. Passengers fought back, and the terrorists crashed the plane into an empty field near Shanksville, Pa., 20 minutes by air from Washington.
The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations: 2,753 in New York, 184 at the Pentagon and all 40 on board Flight 93.
In 2007, West Sebring Fire Volunteer Fire Department received a piece of steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center rubble. Two years ago, they dedicated it at Fire Station 10 on Hammock Road in Sebring, a free memorial open to visitors at all times, whether zooming by on the road or zipping by on the cycling path.
Several such vehicles did zoom by Saturday morning as a much smaller crowd than the one at the dedication gathered to have fire and county officials remind them to remember the sacrifice of first responders who ran toward danger and didn’t return.
Kirouac told the crowd that most of those responders and their families did not know when they woke that morning it was the last time they’d see each other.
“I ask that when you get up on Monday (Sept. 11), you think of the men and women who gave their lives and made the true sacrifice,” Kirouac said.
West Sebring Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Romanik asked people to let Sept. 11 remind them to stand united with other Americans, as they did then.
Quoting Sandy Dahl, wife of pilot Jason Dahl from Flight 93, Romanik said, “If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.”
Duppenthaler, taking the podium, said that terrorists created a short-term shock, but no long-lasting effects as people gathered to embrace, pray and remember in parks, town halls, college campuses and places of worship.
People built impromptu memorials, Duppethaler said. Some signed on with relief organizations, and some volunteered independently. Some founded charities.
“The villains that caused this did not shake our will or our spirit or our freedom,” Duppenthaler said.
To first responders and their families, the majority of attendees, he said they, like him, are expected to respond to dangerous or unsafe conditions, even at threat to their own lives, “but we respond.”
Kinsey quoted President Barack Obama, who said, “Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost; a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.”
She said she and her fellow firefighters consider it an honor to keep the memorial alive, and quoted President George W. Bush, who said, “We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember the fire and ash, the last phone calls, the funerals of the children.”
County Administrator Laurie Hurner praised West Sebring firefighters’ hard work at raising funds to support and maintain the memorial and at doing their jobs.
“I’m always proud of our first responders,” Hurner said. “To show that they never think about themselves shows their ultimate respect for community and mankind.”