MIAMI — As a large black van pulled into The Shoppes at Liberty City, Dr. Armen Henderson, megaphone in hand, poked his head out of the slightly open door.
“Did you know if you call the police during a mental health crisis, you are 16 times more like to be shot and killed?” Henderson said, turning the heads of many shoppers. “Instead, call us at 1-866-SAFE MIA.”
His statistic is from a Treatment Advocacy Center 2015 report which, despite being from seven years ago, Henderson says is still relevant because it centers on one main issue that illustrates police aren’t equipped to handle incidents involving mental illness. Henderson, along with fellow Freedom House Mobile Crisis team members Lesley Jackson and Al Muhammad, uses it to draw attention.
A few curious individuals approach the vehicle’s doors when it parks and listen to the trio talk about a new 911 alternative that sends out a doctor, therapist and conflict resolution specialist rather than an armed police officer. The program is a relatively novel idea in the Miami area, where the team began in mid-May. Similar models in Eugene, Ore., and Dallas have seen success in saving police departments money and limiting arrest numbers.
“Really, we’re just here to help,” said Jackson, a social worker and therapist. “It’s OK to get help. It’s OK to not be OK. Everyone needs help sometimes.”
Miami police 2021 call logs showed that roughly 1% qualified as violent as defined by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program. If other crimes such as domestic violence were included then the percentage would barely increase. That 1% figure matches that of other cities with populations comparable to Miami. People with documented mental illness comprised one-fifth of all police-involved fatal shootings since 2015, according to The Washington Post.
The origin of the Freedom House Mobile Crisis program can be traced back to 1967. Disappointed by the quality of emergency medical care, a group of Black Pittsburgh residents formed Freedom House Ambulance Service, which was the first time medical equipment and trained personnel were in the ambulance, setting the standard for modern emergency treatment.
“Our objective is to stay independent,” said Muhammad, a conflict resolution specialist. “It’s in the name: freedom.”
The program is funded by a $900,000 grant from the Open Society Foundation to the Dream Defenders’ Healing and Justice Center, a coalition of organizations including Dade County Street Response, Beyond the Bars and Circle of Brotherhood that provides an array of services from free health clinics to youth programs.
After months of planning, the Freedom House Mobile Crisis program began May 17 and operates Tuesdays and Wednesdays within a 5-mile radius of Liberty City. Their goal is to get more funding for several teams and go to other areas in Miami.
“I hope that we’re able to run 24/7 and we’re able to do welfare checks, trespassing (incidents), and be able to answer all the calls in this area,” Jackson said.