An A-10 Thunderbolt, firing off its nose turret, lets loose two roars.
The first comes from the cannon itself, discharging up to 85 rounds per second, said Range Operations Officer Charles “Buck” MacLaughlin, former range commander and former A-10 pilot.
The second comes from 30mm bullets piercing the sound barrier on their way to the target.
Its ear-drilling buzzing growl, in addition to a riveted skin, helps lend the A-10 its nickname of “warthog,” MacLaughlin said.
Several times at midday Friday, two A-10 pilots practiced bombing and strafing ground targets on the South Range of Avon Park Air Force Range. Their non-afterburner jet engines allowed them to “sneak up” on the targets, much to the surprise of spectators.
Out there were MacLaughlin; Range Commander U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Ryan; County Commissioners Arlene Tuck, Chris Campbell and Scott Kirouac; Assistant County Administrator/Chief of Staff Nicholas Sawyer, and County Records Manager Gloria Rybinski.
With them from the range were Environmental Flight Chief Brent Bonner; Natural Resources Manager and Archeologist Kathy Couturier; David “Tower Dave” Briley, who runs the Range Operations Control Center; Tech Sgt. Tessa Miller, over ground safety, and Tech Sgt. Matthew French, over air safety.
Earlier that morning the group heard presentations from range staff and from Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, deputy director of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, about the Compatible Use Plan (CUP) that helps preserve range operations.
The counties of Highlands, Osceola, Okeechobee and Polk, and the communities of Avon Park, Sebring and Frostproof, have agreed to have conservation buffer zones up against the range and building codes along certain aerial approaches to prevent heavy industry or tall residential buildings that could disrupt operations or get disrupted.
MacLaughlin said during target practice that safety protocols have pilots always make their approach in a way that keeps the tower out of the line of fire. Other protocols protect listed species on the range, said Bonner, whose job includes mitigating conflicts between range operations, conservation and recreational access to the range.
Three to four days out of the week, on average, military personnel conduct training on some part of the 106,000-acre range, he said.
“Typically, every day, we have something,” Bonner said.
Endangered species on the range include the Everglade snail kite, the Florida bonneted bat, the Florida panther, the Florida grasshopper sparrow and wireweed. Threatened species include the Audubon’s crested caracara, the eastern indigo snake, the Florida scrub jay, the red-cockaded woodpecker, the wood stork, the pigeon wing and the eastern black rail.
The tricolored bat is pending.
Kirouac said he understood the struggle. Sand skinks and gopher tortoise burrows canceled a site the county wanted to use for Lake Placid Fire Department Station 36, and gopher tortoise burrows were found on the original site for Florida Medal of Honor Memorial.
The memorial is now going next door to the Government Center in downtown Sebring. Rybinski said on the tour that she’s already seen sand skinks outside the Government Center, toward Sebring Parkway.
Rybinski has also seen them at her home and other places. That listed species is everywhere, she said.
With gopher tortoises, developers pay to have them relocated. With sand skinks, they buy mitigation land. On the range, Bonner said, the hope is to preserve enough habitat overall to allow species to migrate as needed and build up the population to be able to absorb any losses from military training.
He works closely with Archbold Biological Station to do monitoring of animal and plant numbers.
Meanwhile, Avon Park Air Force Range has been a bombing range since B-26 pilots dropped their first bomb there in March 1942, just after the United States entered World War II, Couturier said.
At that time, the range had 240,000 acres, and the B-26 was the equivalent of the A-10: Fast, effective and gone before people knew what hit them.
In 1943, Couturier said, the range expanded to train B-17 crews.
Tuck said her 6-foot-1 father, Andrew Jenkins, was a B-17 tail gunner with the U.S. Army Air Corps from Dec. 14, 1942 to Nov. 17, 1945.
On the return flight from one mission, she said, the B-17 was so badly shot up, it had to weave back and forth to stay airborne, making everyone sick, but it did return safely.