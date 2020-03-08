This custom-built Manor Hill beauty is located at 3203 Manor Drive in Sebring. It has just had a $20,000 price reduction and is now priced at $355,000. It is listed with Chip Boring at Re/Max Realty Plus.
This home is sure to please the most discriminating buyer. It’s situated on an over-sized corner lot with a circular paved drive and extensive landscaping. Built in 2016, this home boasts of so many upgraded features it is clear that the owner spared no expense having this home built. Featuring four bedrooms with the fourth bedroom currently used as an office, there is ample room for guests.
The living area consists of an open floor plan with four pocket doors that lead to a large screened lanai complete with a beautiful Koi pond, a soothing waterfall and luscious foliage.
The kitchen offers plenty of room with a large center island, quartz counter tops and staggered cabinets with “soft close” doors and drawers. In addition, there is a 6-by-6-foot pantry, 12-by-12-foot kitchen nook and breakfast bar, plus a full appliance package, including new refrigerator and dishwasher, all included with home purchase.
If you want to display your culinary expertise, you can do so by serving those tastefully prepared meals in your 11-by-13-foot formal dining room.
The majority of living areas floors are tiled with attractive carpet in the master suite and guest bedrooms.
You will not be disappointed with the planter shelves, crown molding and vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as the double tray ceilings in the master suite, which contains two over-sized walk-in closets and French doors leading to the screened lanai. A most attractive feature in the master suite bath is the custom colored etched glass leading to the large walk-in shower.
The extra features in this lovely home include full-house surge protector, Kinetico water system, bull nose corners on the interior wall, arched entry ways, French doors with built-in blinds, plantation shutters, LED lighting and a cargo lift to storage above the three-and-one-half car garage.
Manor Hill in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring is just minutes from AdventHealth hospital, U.S. 27, medical offices, worship centers, public and private schools. Sun ‘N Lake residents also have access to the Sun ‘N Lake Golf & Recreations community that includes 36 holes of golf, racquet club, community center, pool, fitness center, a dog run and fine dining with lounge. (Fees may apply).
This custom residence is offered by RE/MAX Realty Plus. For more information or a private showing, contact Chip Boring, Broker/owner, at 863-385-0077.