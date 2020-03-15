In response to an opinion letter on March 12, I have to disagree. He's apparently a big fan of Bernie's socialism, and wishes it on the rest of us. We use the term "socialist" because that's how he describes himself. Bernie also praises all that the Castro's in Cuba and the "socialist democrats" in Venezuela have done to cause economic collapse, that quickly turned into communist dictatorships. Yes, as they improved education, they also executed their own people, exported communism in Africa and South America, and emptied the jails and insane asylums.
Bernie's co-socialists at the commune said he was OK except he was so busy supporting socialism and communism he didn't do his "fair share" of the labor. The Pilgrims at Plymouth, Massachusetts also began with socialism where all would work the gardens and all would reap the benefits. It didn't take long to figure out that some people did none of the work in the garden, but were always reaping the benefits. I guess there were Bernie supporters in 1620.
The letter gives Milwaukee as an example of successful socialism. Apparently the voters there wised up and have been socialist free for the last 60 years. They were probably tired of being robbed of their freedom, opportunity, and tax dollars. People that have hope and a work ethic are not impressed with socialism's "free stuff." They want to be free and be able to improve their lives, not to redistribute what they earn with those that won't work.
Churchill said it best ... Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. It's inherent virtue is the sharing of misery.
Robert Fromhartz
Sebring