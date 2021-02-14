I like to thank Joe Biden for eliminating thousands of jobs by closing down the Key Stone pipeline and not allowing more drilling on federal lands. I have noticed a creeping up of prices at the gas pumps so, I guess we are now dependent on middle east oil.
I also like to thank Joe Biden, for complete open borders allowing more drugs, sex slaves and illegals to come across our borders. Great job Joe.
By the way Joe, stopping asking reporters for their questions in advance before answering them. Trump, handled questions, so can you.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid