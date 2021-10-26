High school athletics programs are such a major component of the high school experience and Sebring High School is no exception. Especially this year with a new fan section, the hype behind our athletics program on campus has been higher than I have seen in the past four years. In return, our athletics teams have been performing at an even higher level.
To begin with, the Sebring High School Swim and Dive team performed exceptionally at their district swim meet and had several swimmers moving on to the regional meet. These swimmers are Madeline Swaine, Sophia Kogelschatz, Hannah Andrews, Jordan Schaffer, Wyatt Lundy, Megan Glisson, Emma Rowe, Peyton Spencer, Bridgette Harrington, Tanner Kelly, Bud Cox, and Dylan Bond. These swimmers will be competing this Friday at Indian River State College in Titusville and hope to win a spot at the state swim meet. The chances of Sebring being represented at the state level are promising based on their seeded rankings. For example, the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay Team from Sebring are currently ranked third in the region. In the girls 1 meter Diving, Emma Rowe is at a comfortable distance in first place.
Also this Friday in the afternoon, the Sebring Blue Streaks play their final home game and their senior night. The Blue Streaks play against Port Charlotte High School at Fireman’s Field at 7:30 p.m. Both Sebring and their rivals are 2-0 in district play, meaning the winner will be given the district title. This comes after the Blue Streaks swept Booker High School 40-6 in their away matchup. It is bound to be an exciting game, especially in home territory for the Blue Streaks. The Blue Streaks will be hoping that the stadium fills up with plenty of cheering fans in order to create a special atmosphere for the winner-take-all game.
Another sports team that has an important week ahead of them is the Sebring Girls Volleyball Team. Through the course of the regular season and district tournament, the team has remained undefeated at home. The team achieved an impressive 17-4 record in the regular season and swept both Booker and Desoto High School enroute to their district championship. The Lady Blue Streaks will be hoping to continue their impressive season tonight at 7 p.m. against Tarpon Springs in the first round of the regional tournament. To the advantage of the Lady Blue Streaks, they will be playing at their home gym inside Sebring High School. On their back is the Sebring High School student section, which makes the atmosphere much more intense for opposing teams. That is not to take away from the fact that Tarpon Springs is playing at an equally impressive level. Tarpon Springs is ranked one above Sebring in both Florida 4A rankings and overall Florida rankings.
At the end of this week, the Sebring Cross Country team travels to Lemon Bay High School for their District Cross Country Meet. The team will be hoping to impress at the district level and then secure a spot for the state meet on the following Wednesday. The cross country team will be hoping to earn a trip to Tallahassee for the third year in a row. Over the past three years, the team has been able to establish a strong presence in the cross country world that has not been matched by years past. However, strong opposition and the loss of a few key runners will prove to be an obstacle for the team.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.