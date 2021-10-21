As he drove, I noted a flock of wading birds in the pasture pond we went by. Quickly ticking off a great egret, white ibis, a snowy egret, and a great blue heron, we continued chatting about what the day might bring. A red shouldered hawk perched on a dead tree near the edge of the road caught my eye, next followed by the dipping flight of a red bellied woodpecker.
This day of birding was off to a great start.
I grabbed a piece of paper and began jotting down the birds as we traveled. Three wood storks brooded in a wooded wetland while a meadow lark sang from a fence post. As the forest gave way and opened into a vast pasture, a pair of Crested Caracara made me feel like a bird bingo winner. A short bit up the road there was a third one. Considering the rarity of these falcons – our central Florida location is the only place other than far out west to see these beauties – this day of wildlife watching was already a great one.
That I had a driver meant I could focus on the birding while he focused on the road. That’s a challenge I’m sure as I was desperate for a place to pull over and photograph those lanky Mexican eagles. Unfortunately, with the speed of traffic and wetness of the grassy road shoulders, those photos weren’t happening.
I did quite a bit better at our next stop as the bevy of shorebirds were happy to sit in their line up and mock me for my inability to immediately identify them. Gulls are nearly as bad as sparrows for this birder. With variations based on maturity and time of year, breeding and more, I need to take a photo and scour my bird guides to convince myself I’ve gotten it right. A quick eyeball of the bird is not nearly enough. Then there was the obvious yellow legs, although whether it was lesser or greater is always a point of uncertainty for me.
He takes it all in stride, either taking in or ignoring my muttering while easily finding birds and being comfortable, I’ll be able to tell him what it is once I put my eyes on it. Birding with friends is great because seeing is not the equivalent to believing in most situations. A solid identification requires an actual visual of the bird, unless your group is more laid back and allows for non-visual verification such as when a purple gallinule stays sheltered under the emergent vegetation whining instead of coming out for photos.
By the end of our day, my list sat at 49 birds we actually viewed and a couple more we either heard or maybe saw, but couldn’t be 100%, absolutely certain. Even better, we were able to connect with friends we hadn’t seen in an awfully long time. There’s a lot to be said for enjoying the lofty flight of a Northern harrier, but even more so when you’re not the only one excited about it.
Outdoor adventures seem to be back on track, and I’m delighted to see it. Maybe COVID is loosening its grip after all this time. Here’s to more bird nerd adventures and outdoor excursions.