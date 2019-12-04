I thought today that I would put out a reminder to everyone to have their hearing instruments serviced and in tip-top shape for the holiday season. For Thanksgiving, we (Barbara, Bonnie, and I) headed up to the mountains of Tennessee. (Kendra headed to family in D.C.) First we headed to Sanford to catch a plane ... but the weather in other parts of the country slowed our departure. So while sitting in an airport for a three-hour delay, I of course watched the people. Lots of young people traveling home for sure; a few older ones. I noticed two different people fiddling with hearing instruments. One man took his off and stuck them in his bag, and then Barbara started fiddling with hers ... and digging through her purse. What was she looking for? Well, apparently she needed one of those little white wax guards and she didn’t have any with her. Also, the app on her phone needs to be updated. Well, then we are busy!
At least every six months you should have your hearing instruments professionally cleaned and evaluated. There are things that your hearing health care professional can and should do that you are not able to. If you produce a fair amount of wax or sweat a lot then you should have your hearing instruments serviced at a shorter interval ... say every three months.
Before you get on the plane, or train, or in the car to travel take your hearing aids into your hearing health care provider to have them serviced. Your hearing instruments needs to be vacuumed.
The contacts needs to be cleaned with special cleaners. Microphone covers need to be replaced. Ear buds should be inspected and changed if necessary. The earbuds should not be gummy or oily as this can change the prescription you are receiving. Receivers need vacuuming and inspected. Trapped oils from the ear canal will slowly diminish the effectiveness of your hearing instruments. Often this oil can not be seen without a otoscope. If you have rechargeable hearing aids then take your charger with you so the contacts can be cleaned and it can also be checked. After all, if you can’t charge the hearing instruments they won’t do you much good.
Take my advice, before your schedule gets too busy, stop by and get your hearing instruments serviced. If something is wrong and they need to go to the factory then there is time to get them there and back before the holidays kick in full force. A little side note: If you have little white wax guards and by chance they get clogged and you don’t have one to replace it, just go ahead and wear the hearing instrument without it. A couple of days isn’t going to hurt anything. It’s much more important for you to hear and enjoy yourself than to worry about a piece of wax blocking your instrument.
Finally, we are in the air! Our 5 p.m. flight got out just a little before 8 p.m. That’s OK, in a little over an hour we will be setting down in Tennessee and enjoying some holiday time with family. Remember, if your hearing instruments haven’t been professionally cleaned in the last six months, get it done. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
