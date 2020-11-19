It is officially the fall season in Florida and pine warblers have been streaming in during their annual migration. These sunny yellow beauties have the freedom to travel at will wherever their instincts direct them. I am a birder and watch for their return each year. While I enjoy their antics when my husband observed them, he was surprised by their viciousness.
Normally traveling in tight groups, they quickly reverted to aggressive behaviors when they alighted near the block of suet I put out in anticipation of their arrival. Their aerial fighting included desperate attempts to drive others away to keep their place at the tempting delight. Ordinarily content to live in close communion, once faced with something so luscious their need to feed became their sole focus.
We too are like this. We quickly lose sight when overwhelmed by our longings or personal cravings. I wonder if we appear like these beautiful aerial bits of fluff to the far-off observer. Our own vision clouded we beat ourselves not against a bird feeder but those things in our lives that draw us in. Focused solely on stoking our desires or gaining a thing, amassing more or being the one at the top, we forget we are one flock. With perhaps even more freedom than these wandering wonders, we remain stunted by self-centered motivations unaware we have created our own shortcomings and roadblocks.
How much greater it would be if we threw off these things encumbering us and get back to the business of communing. The old saying that birds of a feather flock together is pretty much spot on. When close confidants share similar aspirations they naturally shelter and protect one another much as these birdies do when faced with danger.
Just five inches and weighing a half ounce, when danger lurks no one is focused on feeding, rather they come together in a mob. A tiny little bit of fluff atop hollow, fragile bones, these minute warblers are no match for the presence of huge predators. Still congregating in unison, they attack as a team and remain doing so until the danger is driven from their members.
So weak individually, the group effort is a great example of how together we can overcome even the deadliest attack. It is isolation that makes us so vulnerable to being easily picked off. Staying in a protective flock is the best way to ensure your back with be covered when danger sweeps in.
May we be like these tiny, but mighty creatures. We will still bicker and struggle with our own, but when faced with danger let us rally to keep every member covered.