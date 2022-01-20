A blind eye
Ashli Babbitt was born Oct. 10, 1985. She was a 14-year veteran of the United States Air Force. A hero, loved by family and friends. Ashli, who died on Jan. 6, 2021, was an innocent 35-year-old shooting victim of the ‘Save America Rally,’ Jan. 6th, 2021.
Rosanne Boyland attended the ‘Save America Rally’ at our U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Rosanne was 34 years old. She loved her family and country, finding new beginnings for herself as she embraced politics. Rosanne was also a victim, beaten and trampled to death at the ‘Save America Rally’ on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (The Epoch Times January 12-18, 2022).
Two cherished women, treasured by family and friends, whose lives were taken from them without just cause/reason. “Insurrection?” The only reason Ashli and Rosanne were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, was to partake in a peaceful protest against the unjust/stolen presidential election of 2020. Were they supporters of President Trump? Perhaps. More so they, like millions of American patriots, feared of what was to come under a Socialist democracy. The ‘Save America Rally’ gave millions of patriots the freedom of peaceful protest, freedom of speech, and freedom to unite in liberation.
Our government took the lives of two American martyred women, two women who didn’t deserve to die because they exercised their Constitutional rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park