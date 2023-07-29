The threat of rain nor the summer’s heat could keep tourists and residents alike from the 32nd annual Caladium Festival on Friday afternoon where tens of thousands of guests flocked to Stuart Park in the heart of uptown Lake Placid to purchase their colorful heart-shaped blooms.

Marti Capodiferro kicked off the event with a powerful rendition of the national anthem. She kept on singing to an appreciative crowd. One couple felt the need to dance while Capodiferro sang the “Happy” song.

Recommended for you