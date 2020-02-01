Let’s be honest, one of the challenges young parents face is the concept of “me time.”
As one person aptly put it, young children are “walking emergencies.” Even before they get to the walking part, they have constant needs and aren’t exactly shy about expressing the fact, often in piercing tones.
I don’t know about you, but one of the reasons I was adamant that my kids had a nap time was so I could, too. When kids are young, time becomes precious, and while I wouldn’t trade that period of my life for anything (and I admit it went way too fast) I did sometimes long for time for myself.
So when I came across an article at www.scarymommy.com that talked about a spa that catered to tired parents, I was very curious.
Spa Lé La, located in Los Angeles, not only has your typical facials, massages, and whatnot, they provide services just for pregnant and postpartum moms.
The spa provides childcare — the first kiddo is free and the second only $6. You must check on them after two hours, but then you can go right back to relaxing — which is why you’re there in the first place. And if that wasn’t enough, there are free classes ($6 if you don’t use spa services) for the kids, such as yoga, art and music.
The founder of the spa, facialist Trina Renea, gets what parents need. Why do I say this? One of the things the spa offers is a NAP room. That’s right, for $40 you get 25 minutes to sack out without worrying what your toddler is getting into. For half the price, you get access to a quiet room pod where you can read, work, or just check out Facebook without interference.
Knowing that parents want some bang for their buck, the spa gives you 30 minutes of chill time before or after a treatment, so the time and hassle getting the munchkins into the car is worth it.
Renea wants parents to recognize that self-care is a valid thing. A happy, rested parent is a good thing for their child. And it’s not wrong to take care of yourself.
Did I mention that they also provide an “induction massage” if you’re unborn child is reluctant to leave? I could have used something like this with James, who was two weeks late and we had to induce me to get him to leave. Given the choice of induction with drugs and a massage, I’d go with the massage every time.
In fact, my first question when I read this article was, “Where was this when I was a young parent?” This sounds like heaven for a frazzled parent. I know I could have used something like it all those years ago.
My second question is, “Can we get something like it in South Carolina?” I know a couple of parents who could totally use this, especially since I, a willing babysitter, am too far away to help them out on a regular basis.
So OK, maybe we can’t give young parents a spa experience. But maybe we could look out for the young parents we encounter and offer them a small break. Time for them, to nap, read, or whatever, while their kids are safely cared for.
I hope Spa Lé La does well enough to spawn others like it. It’s a wonderful concept that deserves to spread from California to the other states.
And, young parents? I know it’s crazy right now but cherish this time with your young ones. One day you will look back on it with nostalgia. I know I do.