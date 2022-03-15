A bully as the authority
Governor DeSantis is a bully. Some will ask why say that? While about to give a press conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa, DeSantis saw a group of students from Middleton High School. The students were wearing face masks at an indoor event. DeSantis started yelling at them to take their masks off. DeSantis said stop “this COVID theater.” So COVID has its own play, is that what DeSantis is trying to say, and is DeSantis one of the actors? DeSantis went on to say “this is ridiculous.” So it’s a comedy. Yet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends indoor masking.
The students were in the presence of an authority figure and did remove their masks. Fox News aired the event and Fox News reporters applauded DeSantis’s actions, the actions of a bully. But dear readers, isn’t DeSantis in violation of Executive Order 21-175 ( Ensuring Parents Freedom to Choice – masks in school)? These students were wearing masks because their parents wanted them to wear masks. DeSantis had no right to tell those students to remove their masks.
DeSantis also said that the mask didn’t work. Masks are proven to help prevent the spread of COVID19. The better the mask, say an N95, the better the protection.
But DeSantis insists that masks don’t work, but at a COVID update with One Blood on July 20, 2020, DeSantis puts on a blue paper mask. Three days later at PBS News Hour, DeSantis says he “can’t make medical decisions,” then puts on a mask. Later on Dec. 23, 2020 at another press conference, DeSantis talks about getting vaccines to seniors, then DeSantis puts on a white cloth mask (one student had a blue cloth mask). Therefore Mr. DeSantis, if a mask doesn’t work, why did you wear a mask? And if parents have by law the right to choose, why did you take that choice from those parents? You, sir, are a bully.
Joseph V. Alviano
Sebring