LAKE PLACID — A Spanish Conquistador and six women dressed in period clothing from the 14th century to the early 20th century is not a scene you find everyday at the Lake Placid Memorial Library. However, that’s exactly who was present at Saturday’s historic fashion show by Alexandra Maxwell, called “Women’s Fashion, A Catwalk through History.”
Despite the warning of a tropical storm, there was standing room only in the meeting room of the library for the fashion show that exhibited Maxwell’s historic designs. She explained that materials, time and budget could be a factor in making the dresses. For example, she uses zip ties instead of whale boning, stating she was “fresh out of whales.”
Maxwell is a local seamstress who is self taught. She researches and sews each gown to be as historically accurate as possible. Maxwell does not use patterns, just draws from her own creativity to design her wearable art.
After welcoming the guests, Maxwell took the audience back to the 14th century with Kylie Pepper modeling a 14th century cotehardie of maroon kirtle and blue overdress trimmed in gold. A white veil was worn over her hair. The fashions from the era are documented in artwork and literature and funeral effigies, Maxwell said. The gown took Maxwell nine hours to sew. She also pointed out color was prevalent despite popular belief.
Catapulting through time, the next gown was a 1560s Spanish Renaissance, modeled by Molly Leatherman. It is among Maxwell’s current favorite gowns. She explained during the century, gowns would have been different by country. For example, Queen Elizabeth wore a very different style than the Spanish gowns. The heavily adorned Saya gown was form fitted with a high neck and long over sleeves. The skirt was held by a hooped (farthingale) undergarment. Black clothing was popular at the time and was detailed in gold trim. Maxwell said she modeled the gown from a portrait of Queen Anne of Austria, who was married to King Philip of Spain.
Meghan Batchelder ushered the audience into the 19th century American Revolution in a 1770s (Georgian/ Colonial era) gown that Maxwell had finished the night before. The soft yellow gown with a white petticoat skirt and white bodice (stomacher) hid a pannier that fluffed the gown out on the sides. This gown showed the practicality lacking in some other gowns; pockets were hidden by the shape of the pannier.
Lynn Starr was perhaps the coolest model as she was in her unmentionables. Though she was covered more than most people at the grocery store, it would have been scandalous to be seen in a corset and chemise. Maxwell debunked corset myths and said corsets are much more comfortable than people think. And the chemise protected the skin. The actresses who swooned and had the vapors were, well, acting. She said the arsenic in green fabrics and paints probably had more to do with their fainting.
Maxwell’s Victorian bustle dress was up next with a million or so ruffles up the back of the 1870s dress. Needless to say it took a while to sew. The hoop skirt moved to the back end, Maxwell said. Her dress had a collapsible cage in the back to poof the dress out. She laughed as she showed off how to sit in the gown with the large bustle in the back.
“Does my bum look big,” Maxwell asked the crowd. “Good, I’m glad because I am currently in the height of fashion.”
During a wardrobe change, Maxwell pulled Sandy “Giggles” Pelski as a volunteer to learn the “language of the fan.” Maxwell said she was skeptical of the secret “language,” which runs from a touch on the cheek to signal suitors. She said it was probably clever marketing from fan makers. The fan language got a lot of laughs. The signals ran the gamut from “come hither” to “not a chance.” However, if it’s a secret, the suitor should have no idea what the lady is talking about.
Lynn Starr came in wearing a stunning 1860s off-the-shoulder gown of gray with diamonds of Royal Stewart tartan trimmed in black. The ladies oohed and awed when she entered the room. The dress was special as Maxwell used her grandmother’s tartan to make the diamonds. The hoop skirt returned to the era for this fashion piece. Maxwell said nurses in the Civil War were not allowed to wear hoop skirts because the cumbersome skirts didn’t fit well around the hospital beds.
More audience participation took place as two volunteers ended up learning a Victorian waltz called the Circle Waltz. The dance was easy but the battling fabrics in the dresses in such a small room was good for a giggle.
Sara Williams brought in the 20th century with her Titanic dress. The Edwardian gown used a longer corset than the Victorian gowns. The gold gown had a black sheer overlay. The 1910 dress was something the character Rose from “Titanic” would have been proud to have worn as the ship went down in April 1912.
The show ended with Hernando Cortes, modeled by Javier Alvarez, showing off his Spanish Conquistador garb. Maxwell did not make this costume. Alvarez said they wore high necks because their enemies were always trying to cut their necks.
The morning was filled with fun that kept the audience in stiches (pun intended) as well as an education of who and what changed women’s fashion across the centuries. Maxwell’s next show will have to be in a much larger venue.