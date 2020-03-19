It takes a village. Five bars were closed down Tuesday night. As you read that fact it probably doesn’t get your attention as much as this next statement will.
Twenty-four people went home not knowing how they will make it through the next 30 days. Twenty-four people not knowing how they will pay bills, put food on the table, or take care of loved ones in whatever manner they need. Twenty-four families adversely affected with one announcement.
My heart goes out to these people as I am sure yours does also. However, that may not be enough. It takes a village to take care of its own.
I am proud to say that Highlands County is my village and I believe we need to take care of these people as best we can. They lost jobs and are in despair. I have talked to the correct people from the Wet Dog Brewery, the Tap Room, Sheila’s Corner Pub, Sally Ricks Bar and Carlie Lynn’s Bar and those 24 people who have to go through the next 30 days without income are scared.
I am proposing that the village in some way adopt these folks and help them through it. We are going to need donations of food, toiletries, and just about anything you can think of to make a family work for the 30 days.
Personally, I am going to adopt a family to help them out as best I can through this and I challenge anyone who has the means to help to adopt a family to get through this to do so as well. Private citizens, companies and charities, you now know that 24 families in our village need our help. I know all of the Canadians are being recalled home, but if you have stuff to donate that would work as well.
Each location has agreed to get lists together and submit to us. Additionally, each location will serve as the distribution place so we can fulfill those lists for their employees as drop-off points.
Highlands County, we are going to have to pull together to get through this “thing.” We cannot be like some of those cities we see across our nation. We simply have to stop, think, and help out our neighbors and some strangers along the way. Together, working to get our village through this is how we come out on the other side stronger than we entered it.
Start today and adopt a Highlands County family in need or donate what you can materially or in cash. We can be a part of the solution right now and hold onto what we all value so much, our home and way of life.
If I have missed a local bar that is closing down with employees who are in need, please contact me so we can get them added to the list.
Call Tim Smolarick at 863-386-5624 or email tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com to get information on how you can help. I have got a feeling we are going to need a lot of volunteers. Thank you.