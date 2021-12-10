A Christian’s dream year
Amendment: “The United States was founded on Christian values. All governments shall have the authority to enforce this amendment.”
Jan. 1, 2031: The amendment American Christians have long dreamed for takes effect.
Feb. 1, 2031: Fistfights are taking place at school board meetings over prayers. Baptists, Methodists, Catholics and other denominations are dug in over their interpretation of Christianity.
May 1, 2031: Congress, having Federal supremacy, establishes which Christian values can be enforced.
July 4, 2031: Replicating 1776, Christian republics are set up to enforce their vision of Christianity. Militias are established and independence from the United States is declared.
Sept. 1, 2031: Forces of these Christian republics fire upon U.S. garrisons to drive out foreign occupation.
Oct. 1, 2031: Being unable to reconcile, the republics are in armed conflict against each other.
Nov. 1, 2031: With no representatives from the former states in Congress, the president terminates the Constitution and our nation before resigning.
Dec. 1, 2031: Twice as many are dead as in the Civil War.
Dec. 7, 2031: Peace negotiations begin in Geneva.
Dec. 15, 2031: A peace treaty re-establishes the United States and the Constitution without the Christian values amendment. A new amendment is ratified establishing a wall between church and state.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2032, the next year: Christians around the country worship freely and peacefully in their churches.
Horace Markley
Sebring