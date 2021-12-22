The last year and a half has been tough on everyone. This year however there seems to be a renewed Christmas spirit in the air. Patients coming into the office seem to have quite the “pep in their step”! I have seen many treasured Christmas shirts. Patients are planning to to take trips to see their kids and grandkids. Other patients have family coming to Florida to enjoy our beautiful weather. So in the Christmas spirit...here is a little Jingle to enjoy!
Did you hear the bells this morning? Were they mild and sweet and did the bells repeat and repeat; providing beautiful music and a feeling of peace among all people? Or was last night a silent night and you couldn’t hear anything? Merry Christmas to all. I hope everyone is enjoying this holiday season and however you celebrate I wish you peace.
Do you hear what I hear? Can you hear what your friends hear? Remember to wear your hearing instruments to all your gatherings so you can enjoy decking your halls. Many believe this is the most wonderful time of the year, so get out and celebrate.
Does your hearing instruments have a dedicated music program in them? A graphic equalizer? Newer technology does. Put it to the test. Listen to some music. Cut a rug! Rocking Around The Christmas tree at the Christmas party hop and some caroling will give you great fun and joy for all.
Get involved! Be active! Don’t sit and have a silent night. Don’t be lonely. Don’t let anyone you know be lonely, reach out! Jingle your bells and have a holly jolly Christmas! Speak directly to people especially if your party is full of cheerful noise. Help others to hear you.
It’s a time to be helpful. Don’t let Grandma get run over by a reindeer... or anything else for that matter. Let it snow? I don’t think so... While we don’t have snow or ice, it is the time of year for lots of fog. So enjoy that holiday cup of coffee, call your kids and head over the river and through the woods a little later in the morning after the fog has lifted. New hearing aid technology can allow you to hear the phone call in both ears... even if you don’t own a smart phone or just have a landline. Remember there is no place like home for the holidays!
If you are going to be gone most of the day and your batteries have been in more than 3-4 days consider putting in a fresh set before you leave the house. It’s easier to change them before you leave them on the run. The busier the environment (you never know when you will run into eight maids a milking) the harder the batteries work. So why not just start your day with a fresh new set. Enjoy! We Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! To Hear Better Is To Live Better!