Well, I didn’t embarrass myself.
Last week I told you of my plans to walk my first ever 5K (3.2 miles) at an event called the Color Run. It is so named because at various intervals people throw colored powder at you (last week I said it was only at the end of the race. I was mistaken).
So, when I got to the writing workshop I’m attending, I got in touch with Julie, the woman who’d gotten me and others together on this. Julie, in addition to being a writer, is a serious runner. As you will see, she is also an angel.
We agreed to meet at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There turned out to be five of us. I was the rookie; the others having run before. We set out for the starting line, a 15-minute walk from our hotel.
While we waited for the race to start, I asked Julie where we’d meet after the race, figuring she and the others would run ahead. She informed me she was walking with me instead of running to keep me company and encourage me.
When I protested, she pointed out that if I’d invited her to church, I wouldn’t leave her to her own devices. She was not going to leave me on my first 5K.
There was a lot of energy in the air while we waited to start, and it was contagious. I started getting more excited than apprehensive. This could be fun.
We finally got to the starting line and the walk began. Patricia, one of my fellow writers, decided to run, but the other two, Kelly and Ranveig, joined Julie and me in walking down the Vegas streets.
Julie made sure I was breathing and doing OK. When I finally admitted I needed to take a shortcut (I was worried about how long I was taking) she asked me if it was OK if she and the others ran on and met me down the road? I said sure and turned onto a road connecting the run while she and the others took off.
I haven’t talked a lot about what I saw on the walk. It’s not that there wasn’t anything interesting – it’s that by this point of the walk I was concentrating on walking. That and getting sprayed at various color stations. My arms took the brunt of it and I was sporting blue, green and other shades as I got closer to the finish line.
Julie, Kelly and Ranveig caught up with me and we pressed forward. Just before we got to the finish line, we had to cross a bunch of soap suds that came to our knees. And then, we strode across the finish line where medals waited for us.
Julie kept telling me she was proud of me and insisted on buying me a mocha latte to celebrate. I must admit I was proud of me too. All told, I ended Saturday with over 13,000 steps and a huge sense of accomplishment.
Will I keep walking? Yes. It’s hard to say no to that now since I’ve proven what I can do. I’m already thinking of keeping it up so the next time a 5K comes up, I can walk it without the need for a shortcut. Something that I hope encourages you if you’ve thought about something like this but held off on actually doing it.
After all, if I, a 62-year-old couch potato, can get to this point, who can’t?