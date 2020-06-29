In the June 20, 2020 letters section of Highlands News-Sun a writer mistakenly said our country is a democracy. It is not. The U.S.A. is a constitutional republic. I don't think there is one true democracy on this planet.
In a true democracy the people vote directly on each and every national issue that comes up. We elect representatives in our republic to speak for us in the Congress and Senate.
I still see politicians and media people (who should know better) refer to our country as a democracy. Maybe they didn't pay attention in high school civics and history classes?
We may not always agree with the policies of our country but one thing we can all agree on is our nation is a republic and is not a democracy.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring