Yep, I got it, the Harris, Biden administration. Harris visits Blakes family and said their son and they are a good family, but fails to visit the family of the two L.A. cops who were shot multiple times just sitting in their car protecting citizens. Clearly, the Harris, Biden administration back the terrorist organizations BLM and Antifa who promote cop killing while the far-left terrorist organization, Southern Poverty Law Center, says that the Tea Party, QAnon and proud boys are terrorist organizations who never burned a building down, nor never killed cops or harassed anyone in a restaurant.
It's simple, the Democrats are losing voters and are turning to illegals and criminals for votes. Biden is so desperate that he had to use his cell phone to play a sexual song in Spanish while visiting Hispanics in Kissimmee, Florida. He said the noise played was talent. What is very sad is that many people in this country vote Democrats where most say they have faith, but believe in killing the unborn. A very sad state of affairs.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring