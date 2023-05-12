Highlands County is invited to welcome home U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis Weekley this evening. Weekley has finally arrived to his family after his plane was shot down nearly 80 years ago during World War II. The second lieutenant is expected to arrive in Avon Park about 5:30-6 p.m. depending on traffic.

The veteran and family will have a military and law enforcement escort from Orlando International Airport. The flag-draped coffin carrying Weekley’s remains will arrive via Southwest Airlines at 2:35 p.m. from Nebraska. A military water salute will take place before leaving the airport. American Legion Posts 69 and 130 riders have the honor of heading up an additional 400-600 motorcyclists, joining the procession in Lake Wales. Anyone wanting to join the procession should meet between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. at 1750 Longleaf Blvd. in Lake Wales, Post 69 Commander Larry Roberts said.

