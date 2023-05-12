Highlands County is invited to welcome home U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis Weekley this evening. Weekley has finally arrived to his family after his plane was shot down nearly 80 years ago during World War II. The second lieutenant is expected to arrive in Avon Park about 5:30-6 p.m. depending on traffic.
The veteran and family will have a military and law enforcement escort from Orlando International Airport. The flag-draped coffin carrying Weekley’s remains will arrive via Southwest Airlines at 2:35 p.m. from Nebraska. A military water salute will take place before leaving the airport. American Legion Posts 69 and 130 riders have the honor of heading up an additional 400-600 motorcyclists, joining the procession in Lake Wales. Anyone wanting to join the procession should meet between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. at 1750 Longleaf Blvd. in Lake Wales, Post 69 Commander Larry Roberts said.
A large American flag will be raised by ladder fire trucks from the Avon Park and Sebring city fire departments. The flag will hang over the intersection of Main Street and Anoka Avenue. This large caravan could tie up traffic on Main Street for a bit. Motorists might consider alternate routes to avoid breaking through the procession.
Folks wanting to participate in the historical and patriotic event can wave flags and yellow ribbons on Main Street in Avon Park. Weekley’s remains will come into Avon Park from the north on U.S. 27. From there, the procession will turn east on Main Street and will eventually make a U-turn in the area of City Hall to head back west. Ultimately, Weekley’s destination for the evening is the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
“We never leave a fallen comrade behind – ever,” Roberts said. “This is an honor that we finally get our brother home from World War II.”
The public is welcome to join Post 69 at 1301 W. Bell St. in a meet and greet with Weekley’s family after the procession.
Day two of the homecoming will see Legion Riders escorting Weekley to Post 130 in LaBelle starting out at 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to ride should meet at Post 69 at 8 a.m., which bears his name. The Dana-Howard-Weekley Post is at 699 W. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle.
Those wishing to thank Weekley and say goodbye to him can spot the caravan heading south on U.S. 27 through the county.
Post 130 created a patch and a commemorative coin in Weekley’s honor. Second Vice Commander Amie Alderman said there are about 800 patches available and 500 more should arrive by May 15. Alderman said she was sending some patches back to Avon Park with Roberts.
Patches are $5. The coins have the same image of Weekley as the patch. His burial date of May 20, 2023 is on the front where a minted date would normally be. On the back is “Honor, Duty Sacrifice.” The gold coins are $10. The patches and coins can be pre-ordered and pre-paid for.
Weekley’s family lived in LaBelle when his plane went down in 1943. His family started Weekley Furniture, Alderman said. The family business is now Turner Furniture in Highlands County. The matriarch of the Turner Family is Marva Turner of Avon Park, sister of Weekley.
Alderman said the public is welcome to stay for a potluck picnic. The Post is providing the pulled pork and chicken; bring a side dish if possible.
“Just to have found him brings up so many feelings,” Alderman said. “There’s so many soldiers that did not come home. It gives us hope. It sends chills up and down my spine. There’s an avenue people can go through. They are making progress bringing them home, where they belong.”
A funeral service for Weekley will be held at 11 a.m. May 20th at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, 100 N. Lake Ave. Immediately following, a full military funeral will be at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
Editor’s note: There is so much more to tell about Pharis Weekley, who went missing Aug. 1, 1945. Look for additional stories to follow in the coming weeks in the Highlands News-Sun.