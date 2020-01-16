When you invoke the name of God to justify your cause, understand God was a teacher of love, forgiveness and peace — not a vehicle for diatribes. There are some who feel they are doing "God's work" — but the Golden Rule says nothing about harassment and fear mongering. Through time we have seen what acting in the name of God has wrought. If you really take God's word to heart you will realize your everyday acts of love and kindness — not barriers of hate — are what make you a reflection of God's word.
Do good works for all people — not just those you think belong here.
Pray for true peace in an unstable world, and work to create it.
Love your neighbor whether you agree with him/her/they or not.
Create a dialogue, and really listen to what people are saying.
When you talk of needing a militia to overthrow the government, you have given up any discourse and logic. You are acting, reacting and buying into fear. Remember, we have Second Amendment rights created by the framers of our Constitution, but if you create a culture of hate and hostility when someone chooses to exercise their First Amendment rights, we have truly reached a sad day in our nation.
Patricia Myers
Sebring