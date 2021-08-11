“A Curse so Dark and Lonely,” the first novel in the Cursebreaker trilogy by Brigid Kemmerer, is based on the fairytale “Beauty and the Beast.” The female protagonist, Harper, is abducted from the modern world to a world where magic exists and an evil enchantress has placed a spell on a prince named Rhen. Rhen must find someone to fall in love with him by the end of the fall season or he will transform into a murderous beast that slaughters the people of his kingdom. At the end of the season, time resets and he must attempt to break the curse all over again.
While Rhen must relive this cycle, time outside of the castle moves forward, and the people of his kingdom are suffering from not only the deadly beast that reappears to wreak havoc on the cities and towns of Emberfall, but also the ramifications of a missing monarch, leading to poverty and an encroaching army.
What separates this series from other retellings of “Beauty and the Beast”? One of the main characters, Harper, has a disability known as cerebral palsy. Part of the story focuses on how her disability has led to others, even her own family, underestimating her. The first book is also told from the perspective of both Harper and Rhen, giving the reader more insight into both characters’ personalities and the reasoning behind their actions throughout the story.
You can find “A Curse so Dark and Lonely,” “A Heart so Fierce and Broken,” and the final installment in the series “A Vow so Bold and Deadly” at the Heartland libraries.
If you are interested in more “Beauty and the Beast” retellings, check out these other books that are available through the Heartland Cooperative.
- “Beastly” by Alex Flinn
- “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
- “Cruel Beauty” by Rosamund Hodge
- “Hunted” by Meagan Spooner
- “As Old as Time” by Liz Braswell
- “Wintersong” by S. Jae-Jones
