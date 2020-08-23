Walking our dog early one morning, we ambled past a natural area of pines. When a bird flew by, the undulating flight of a woodpecker was unmistakable. Then, I heard a distinct “chirring.” Turning my gaze in the direction of the song, I saw the brilliant crimson of the red-headed woodpecker.
Considered “uncommon,” Melanerpes erythrocephalus is a stunning beauty to behold. While most woodpeckers have some marks of red on their heads, the red-headed woodpecker has a bright unmistakable red hood. In fact, erythrocephalus means “red head.”
Males and females look alike and are completely cloaked in that bright red hood. The wings and tail are a deep bluish-black. With no other markings or barring, adults are stunning beauties marked in three solids-red head, black wings and tail with a white chest and belly. Looking a bit like a dapper fellow in a fancy tuxedo, these are remarkable to behold. Juveniles appear like a grayscale copy of the adults with a hood of dull brown and some barring on the white of their wings.
Their short, rigid tail feathers help prop them up against the sides of trees while their long, clawed toes easily dig in to anchor them. Heavy, sharp beaks are used to excavate, creating nesting cavities or making holes to storing food. The male does most of the work, taking about two weeks to create a new cavity when needed. That’s a lot of pecking.
Preferring cavities of snags for nest building, they do sometimes chip out holes in utility poles and will come to feeders for suet. The best places to look for them this time of year are areas where dead pines are available for nesting. Seen most often in spring and summer months in our region, this species caches acorns and other nuts that they collect. They will stockpile these, nudging them under the bark or cracks found in dying trees nearby their nest cavity. They also dine on berries and insects which they swoop down to pick right out of the air. Cicadas and grasshoppers will be plucked then stowed into tree cracks like a snack for dining on later.
Habitat loss has made a big impact on these unique woodpeckers, one of only a handful known to cache their food. Returning to suitable nesting sites year after year, they will reuse a cavity if it is still standing. Clearing of land and elimination of dead or dying pines have caused their numbers to drop so if you have a dead tree that does not impact your home, considered leaving it stand. Like a natural condominium for wildlife, snags or dead trees are the apartment complexes of our natural environments. Observe those near your home to see who might be setting up residence in this prime piece of real estate.