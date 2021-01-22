In the end, we pulled it off.
There was doubt, I admit, after the riots at the Capitol two weeks ago. Rumors and vague threats kept me wondering if another shoe were about to drop. I watched my TV today with a wary eye, hoping that nothing horrible would happen.
But, just a few minutes ago, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. No shots were fired. No one was harmed. Not everyone rejoiced at the moment, but in the end no one tried to stop it.
A peaceful transfer of power. Something we have taken for granted. Every four or eight years someone different steps into the office. And this year the difference is profound.
I find myself comforted today. Our republic has been tested these past few years. We’ve been profoundly divided, to the point we don’t see people who disagree with us as those who think differently, but as enemies. Marriages have ended and friendships have been shattered due to the differences we hold.
But today – January 20th – we managed to sustain the peaceful transfer of power. Despite concerns, President Trump left the office he fought to hang on to. And Joe Biden took up the office to do with what he will.
My prayer is that he is a wise president, one who relies on God and does what is right. If you are a praying person, I would urge you to pray for Biden and Harris. The job of president is not an easy one. They need all the help they can get.
Some are unhappy at this turn of events. I get it. This is not the outcome you wanted. But you have a choice. Rail against reality, or work to make the best of it. If you truly want to see this country thrive, I hope you choose the latter. Find common ground with others and work together for the best of this nation.
And to those who rejoice over this, I say, congratulations. Please, extend the courtesy you’d want for you to those who disagree with you. Do not be quick to dismiss the man or woman who doesn’t share your views. Listen to them, and find common ground.
In Biden’s first speech as president, he called for unity. While I disagree with a lot of his policies, this is something I can get behind. We just can’t continue as divided as we are and expect to remain a country of any power or significance.
History was made today. Kamala Harris is the first woman of color to be vice president. Indeed, she’s the first woman to be vice president. That glass ceiling has been broken, finally.
The days ahead have a lot of questions and issues to be dealt with. Biden will make decisions, some that will be applauded, some that will be reviled. Trump will be Trump, and we’ve likely not heard the last from him. And life will go on.
But Wednesday, we proved to ourselves and the world that our government will not be defeated. It might get knocked around, criticized and threatened – but it prevails.
Wednesday, we accomplished the peaceful transfer of power. Despite our division, despite our quarrels, despite the actions of a few, we did what we’ve done for over 200 years.
Ponder that. Be grateful for that.
And then let’s work to make this country the best it can be.