Currently, we’re down to one dog in the Ware household. Gerry actually belongs to our honorary son Paul but lives with us right now (long story). Gerry is half Corgi, half Jack Russell terrier, and probably a little crazy. He fits right in.
For the most part, Gerry is a good dog. He has his habits that are less than welcome, such as barking at offensive air molecules or begging to go outside only to come right back inside without doing his business. But he’s lovable and cute and that covers a multitude of sins.
One habit Gerry had that took some time to change was he’d steal things. Specifically, he’d steal stuffed animals that my mother-in-law or I had laying around within reach. More than once we had to exact a rescue before the inevitable happened and fluff flew.
At some point Gerry got the idea we didn’t want him to take our stuffed critters. That isn’t to say I totally trust him in my room unsupervised. But enough time has passed that I am cautiously optimistic that he has reformed.
I thought of Gerry when I read a story on www.people.com. There was a stray dog in North Carolina who was bound and determined to score a stuffed toy. The Lab mix was coming into a Dollar General store whenever the automatic doors let a customer out and heading straight for the toy aisle.
And he was very picky. Each time he got in, he tried to get the same toy – a stuffed purple unicorn.
The store employees were forced to lock the door and call Animal Control.
The officer who responded, Samantha Lane, apparently wanted to do something nice for the dog. So, she bought the $10 stuffed unicorn and gave it to him before taking him away. She brought him to a county Animal Services center, where he was given the name Sisu (after the dragon in Disney’s latest cartoon, “Raya and the Last Dragon”).
After Sisu arrived, the shelter posted a picture of him with his toy on their Facebook page. The caption read, “This is what happens when you break into the Dollar General consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you.”
It’s not known why Sisu was after that particular toy. Maybe it had been in the home he’d previously been in. According to an article on www.newsweek.com, the Facebook post went viral for a short bit, with 2,000 likes, hundreds of comments, and thousands of shares.
No one claimed Sisu, but a lot of people offered to adopt him. He did find a forever home and the Dollar General Store sent over a few more purple unicorns for him to take with him. The store also donated dog food to the shelter and gave Officer Lane a thank you gift for her part in the tale.
You can say this story isn’t particularly important. There’s a lot of big, scary things happening in the world. Who cares about a stray dog?
The employees at Dollar General did. So did Samantha Lane. They and others made a huge difference in this pup’s life.
What if we were as kind to people as they were to Sisu? Would that make a difference?