I recently read in the Highlands News-Sun, a letter in which the writer condemns Anthony Sabatini's bill to rename U.S. 27 highway in Florida, the Donald J. Trump Highway. Hell no! He's a disgrace!
Donald Trump's only claim to fame so far is the fact that he is the only president to be impeached twice, and is on trial for sedition among other crimes against the United States of America. Trump also lost the popular vote twice, which goes to his character. Speaking of character, Anthony Sabatini's character is colorful, (pun intended) for in February 2019 a photo of him in "Blackface" was released by news medias and he didn't stop there, he also appeared in "Mexican" costume wearing Brownface. On his Facebook page he posted a photo of himself holding an AR-15 with regards to the BLM protest saying that protester entering businesses will be met by AR-15s.
I can think of more worthy presidents, such as Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. Those presidents never were impeached and had impeccable characters. We must keep in mind that 5 people died because Donald Trump incited a mob to attack the Capital [sic], in an to attempt kill members of both houses. The mob was heard yelling hang Mike Pence. Trump did nothing to stop the violence. Anthony Sabatini appears to be a Donald Trump wannabe.
So will Anthony Sabatini want to rename the Sebring Parkway to the John Wilkes Booth Parkway?
Joseph Alviano
Sebring