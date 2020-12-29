”You can’t handle the truth!”--Jack Nicholson, “A Few Good Men” (1992)
Judging from the MAGAhead (Trump sycophants) response to the results of the 2020 election, there seems to be a gap between their understanding of basic American civics and the truth. As I mentioned in “The Electoral College Debate” on this page a month prior to the election, the Founding Fathers left elections largely to the states. There is no constitutional provision for the ridiculous demands for a recount just because you don’t like the outcome.
There is legal recourse in challenging vote totals, but it is on a state basis only. To claim there should be a national recount is nonsense and shows pure ignorance of the Constitution and the statutory laws derived from it.
And how have Team Trump’s legal challenges gone? About as well as the Washington Generals in their hopeless matchups with the Harlem Globetrotters. At last count, The Team had one win and 52 losses (and counting). Right wing nut news (the real “fake news”) cops out with bogus claims of holdups due to technicalities and jurisdiction. Rubbish. The truth is lack of evidence from The Team’s “Elite Strike Force” of mediocre lawyers led by Rudy Guiliani.
Understand what evidence means. “It must be true, because I read it on the internet” is not evidence. It is hearsay, aka rumors and gossip, and almost always inadmissible in court. All the loose talk of voting machine manipulation, ballots sent to foreign countries, quadrillions of Trump ballots destroyed cannot be validated in a court of law. You can say anything you want on Twitter or at a Trump rally. In court, you have to prove it.
Even a moron like Guiliani knows this. Back in the day he was an exemplary prosecutor when he helped bring down the Mafia with the RICO Act. But that was then, this is now. Even Rudy knows the consequences of “fake news” testimony. Anyone who signs an affidavit under false pretenses risks being charged with contempt of court or even perjury, which is a felony. If the lawyer knows this and still presents it, he/she too can receive the same charges or even be disbarred. That is why Rudy never claimed fraud in his failed court appearances for Team Trump.
MAGAheads, you are the new Washington Generals. The rule of law triumphed over your insane attempts to throw out millions of legal ballots in contested states and thus turn our country into a Putin-style dictatorship or a banana republic subject to the whims of The Peerless Leader.
However, you are great multitaskers. All your time wasted on fighting the Constitution and the truth must detract from your devotion to your Flat Earth Society, your Liars’ Club, and your never ending pursuit of Bigfoot and The Loch Ness Monster. If you have the sense to get the COVID vaccine, you might also ask for a dose of truth serum along with it. It could make up for what you missed in civics class long ago.
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints, like columns, are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.