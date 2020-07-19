This home is located at 3317 Country Lake Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $249,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Have you ever dreamed of stepping out your backdoor, getting in your boat and catching that big trophy bass on Lake Istokpoga? This is the prefect opportunity to make your dream come true at an affordable price. This home is located in Sebring Park Estates on a deep canal leading directly to the lake.
The beautiful remodel was completed in 2017 and includes a new kitchen, bathrooms, laminate wood flooring throughout and tiled flooring in the family room. This home is move-in ready for immediate occupancy.
Approaching the front entry, you will love the covered front porch and nicely landscaped front yard. Entering the living room through the new beveled glass front door, you will immediately notice how open the floor plan is. From the living room, move forward to the dining room and the kitchen to the left. French doors from the dining area open to a large family room extending the living space. This family room is newly renovated and has tiled flooring, new sliding windows offering extended water views. A set of exterior French doors from the family room opens to a large patio overlooking the canal.
The kitchen has new oak cabinets and new counter tops. The sink overlooks the water. Nothing beats a water view when you are working in the kitchen. A door from the kitchen leads to a large laundry room with access to the garage and backyard patio.
The split floor plan has a master bedroom with walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom, walk-in shower with grab rails, new vanity and toilet. The secondary bedrooms are located on the other side of the house. One is ideal for a home office. Your guest will never want to leave as the guest bedroom opens with French doors to the family room and offers more water views. The hall/guest bathroom is newly remodeled.
The spacious two-car garage is large enough for a boat and has an additional room which can be used as a workshop or office. Other new features of the home include a new refrigerator and dishwasher, and new baseboards. The roof was replaced in 2017 along with the A/C unit. The home comes with an owned, not rented, water system. The interior is beautifully furnished and equipped and is negotiable outside of closing.
Lake Istokpoga is 27,692-acre lake. This home is truly a memory maker for years to come especially when you catch your trophy bass in one of Florida’s best bass fishing lakes. The ideal new home owner will be a retiree looking for year-round living, second home for the winter or weekend fishing retreat for the whole family and friends to enjoy. The location is two hours from either coast, or the Orlando area and just a little longer drive from Broward/Dade area.
For information or to schedule a showing, call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.