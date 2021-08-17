Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, there is no way anyone can look at the issue in Afghanistan and say that the United States handled the withdrawal of troops in a correct manner. Within a matter of months, we have witnessed the Afghan government crumble to its knees as the insurgents have taken over control of the country at lightning speed.
On Saturday morning, the Taliban announced that they captured the 19th provincial capital out of the 34 in Afghanistan. They have raced to surround and isolate the capital of Kabul in order to trap all of the people attempting to flee. The deaths continue to rise and the atrocities committed by the terrorist organization are constantly being brought to light. Meanwhile, the United States military is rushing to evacuate all personnel and embassy employees that have remained in the country. There is nothing but panic filling the nation as people attempt to flee from the incoming threat.
The blunt truth is that the blood being shed in the middle-eastern nation is on our hands. We completed the mission years ago to topple the Taliban government that posed a threat to our security after the events of September 11th, we remained many years in the nation, and we failed to secure their stability after pumping trillions into the nation. Now, as the nation falls victim to the terrorist group, the nation continues to abandon even the Afghan allies that assisted in the original mission.
President Joe Biden alone is not to blame for the crisis we are witnessing. He is following through with a promise made by former President Trump in the closing stages of his presidency. This is a promise that was made at a bad time and is now being executed in an immoral manner. These are Afghanistan nationals who interpreted or fought alongside the United States but are now being left behind. National Commander James Oxford of the American Legion, the largest wartime veterans organization, voiced his anger and stated, “A great nation such as the United States does not abandon its friends.”
The nation is fully prepared to abandon the men who risked the security of their lives and of their families in order to help us achieve our own security. As the Taliban assumes power in Afghanistan, they now become prime targets for retaliation. What is certain is that this situation will stain our reputation moving forward with any future international operations. What trust can a smaller nation have when we want to forge an alliance and work with them in a future international operation? Even National Commander Oxford stated, “If we abandon such friends, how could we expect any assistance by potential allies in future missions?”
The only hope for the Afghan people is that Qatar and other Islamic nations are able to broker peace on their behalf. Qatar has been hosting the Taliban in Doha since the crisis began and has been trying to find some solution to stop the fighting. As Americans, we can only hope that these talks result in an acceptable peace accord. The citizens of Afghanistan, especially the children, are suffering as they watch their nation crumble and as the American military evacuates.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.