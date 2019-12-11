Ringing or noises in the ear is actually a pretty common phenomenon. Just under 50 million people in our country suffer from the dreaded tinnitus. It might be ringing, chirping, clicking or humming. It can even be music. Actually, the list of sounds is quite long. If you are hearing something inside of your ears/head it is called tinnitus. This condition varies in difficulty to the person who has it.
Sometimes it’s loud and very bothersome. Sometimes it is softer or maybe intermittent. Everyone deals with it differently. It can sound different in each ear.
It’s one of those anomalies that is difficult to conquer. Doctors don’t always know what causes the tinnitus and therefore suggestions and treatments can be challenging. They do know that excessive noise exposure plays a part in the development of tinnitus.
There are a few other causes. First on the list is excessive ear wax. If your ear gets too much wax and blocks off the ear drum then a side effect may be ringing. As soon as the wax is removed. the ringing may stop. Visit a qualified hearing health care professional to have the ear wax safely removed. You should not attempt to do it yourself. If there is enough wax that it is causing tinnitus then we may need to view it on a video otoscope to determine the best removal technique. We may be able to simply remove it with the curette or may need to flush the ear if the wax is dark and impacted.
Second on the list are your teeth and jaw. Problems with your teeth or jaw can also cause tinnitus. TMJ or temporomandibular joint disorder may contribute sounds like popping or clicking. If you are noticing these types of sounds, then a trip to your dentist may be needed. Try sleeping with a mouthpiece to see if it alleviates the problem. You may need a special mouthpiece custom made to help correct the TMJ.
The third contributor to tinnitus can be a head injury. Maybe you have fallen or were recently in a car accident. If you have bumped your head, then you may have a biomechanical issue with head. It may also be in the neck or the jaw. If tinnitus has started after such an incident then you should contact your primary care physician for referrals that may be needed for medical treatment.
The fourth villain that can provide the dreaded tinnitus are the medicines that you may take. Aspirin in high doses are known to causes ringing. There are many antibiotics and antidepressants that also produce the side effect of tinnitus. Unfortunately, chemotherapy drugs usually cause ringing too.
The fifth potential cause of tinnitus are certain diseases. Medical conditions such as diabetes or hypertension may produce ringing. People who have Ménière’s disease often also have tinnitus, usually experiencing the ringing. Meniere’s disease is when abnormal fluid pressure builds up in the inner ear.
If you have tinnitus your first step should be to set up an appointment with a qualified hearing health care provider. Testing will reveal specific issues that may need to be referred to an ear nose and throat physician (otolaryngologist). In the event that a medical referral is not needed then there are hearing instruments with tinnitus-masking capabilities that may provide some relief. Testing for tinnitus to determine exactly what you are hearing and how loud the sound actually is will be necessary to achieve maximum benefit from the instrument. Often the affected person may see some improvement during the consultation. While results vary from one person to another, most people get some relief. Don’t let it drive you crazy. To Hear Better Is To Live Better.
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.