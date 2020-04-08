A recent letter to the editor, headlined “Large Can of Worms,” could have been about fishing, but it was a second letter about a monthly publication called The Heartland Herald. In the more recent letter, the author asks many questions and indicates that she must be spending a lot of time and energy in her “investigation” of The Heartland Herald. I have a few questions for that author.
First, do you believe in freedom of speech? Second, have you ever read an issue of The Heartland Herald? Third, when you saw a copy of the Heartland Herald available to be taken and read, did you and the owner or manager of that site ask if he or she had been asked to have the Heartland Herald available in their site? Fourth, do you believe in freedom of the press? Fifth, do you know why our copy of the Heartland Herald is free and others cost $0.50? I do.
Georgia Eshelman
Sebring