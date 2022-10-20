When I first noticed the remnants of the lightning strike, the wound was fresh. The stately pine, growing in a trio across the small lake from my home, was closest to the water. The sap was flowing in a steady, but frozen stream of glistening silver refraction. It would solidify over time, eventually resembling a dripping mess of milky candle wax, but still the tree lived.

Then the caterpillars showed up in masses. Like a furry, patterned carpet, one side of the pine was a moving mass of larvae. Moving up close to take photos, I marveled how they shifted in unison covering the entire side of the pine from the lightning scarred base to just out of my sight when I turned my face skyward. Thousands of caterpillars making their way up and down. Later the pine beetles moved in. Walking by, we could hear the munching of tiny beetles burrowing within the tree’s flesh. Like a puddle of yellow sand, sawdust soon piled at the tree’s base. I knew then it would soon give up its living essence. Not long after, the hungry beetles jumped ship and climbed aboard the tree’s two adjacent neighbors.

Recommended for you