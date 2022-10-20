When I first noticed the remnants of the lightning strike, the wound was fresh. The stately pine, growing in a trio across the small lake from my home, was closest to the water. The sap was flowing in a steady, but frozen stream of glistening silver refraction. It would solidify over time, eventually resembling a dripping mess of milky candle wax, but still the tree lived.
Then the caterpillars showed up in masses. Like a furry, patterned carpet, one side of the pine was a moving mass of larvae. Moving up close to take photos, I marveled how they shifted in unison covering the entire side of the pine from the lightning scarred base to just out of my sight when I turned my face skyward. Thousands of caterpillars making their way up and down. Later the pine beetles moved in. Walking by, we could hear the munching of tiny beetles burrowing within the tree’s flesh. Like a puddle of yellow sand, sawdust soon piled at the tree’s base. I knew then it would soon give up its living essence. Not long after, the hungry beetles jumped ship and climbed aboard the tree’s two adjacent neighbors.
All three trees began providing life for others and as they did, theirs slowly sapped away. The onslaught of insects was more than they could bear and eventually they stood as monoliths, no longer part of the living world around them. Soon after, the three trees began dropping their shielding in large sheets of curved bark. Picking one up, I turned the flaky curvature over and counted exit holes left by those munching beetles. Their former larval home showed the tunneled and swirled paths of their youthful gorging, now abandoned as they made their metamorphosis. The tree had once stretched its limbs to the air, but now released insects to their own skyward existence.
Eventually the trees began to resemble a grouping of gnarled and twisted bones. Grotesque to the eye, nature sees beauty where humans do not. All manner of bird life began visiting regularly. Little blue herons and a stately great egret would jockey for position in the snag closest to the water. Many mornings a flurry of white ibis could be seen posing among the remaining bare branches, reminiscent of snowfall. Later in the afternoons, the glossy ink of fat crows dotted the jutting white branches as the sun sprayed blue and purple rays against their oily plumage. Nightfall afforded a great horned owl the perfect perch to survey the surrounding grassy shoreline and sometimes shrug off the gnat-like bother from the feisty bullying of a pair of kestrels.
After the recent hurricane I was stunned to see just one of the trio still standing. My heart cheered knowing the increased value it now held as the perfect nesting perch. Would the owls return or be bullied from this sweet spot by the osprey now circling above?
No longer would this be pondered, as a few days later I reeled in shock at the view of a vast expanse of bare land. The remaining snag had been razed, cleaned up as it were from further decline. The feisty kestrel called from the stump, stating claim over what no longer remained.